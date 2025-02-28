No one ducked no one

Jon Jones didn't duck Ngannou. Nor did Ngannou duck Jon Jones. It's all business. They recognized the risk of the fight, knew that was one of the biggest fights ever in the UFC, with a lot to loss both in regards to health issues as they are both nasty when they dominate a fight... And that's it... A fighter will risk until a certain point, there's obviously the passion for martial arts, for fighting, challenging, goal... There is also of course the money part. When a fighter is growing up, they want to be as active, as they're fresher than later on in terms of battle scars, and haven't gotten much money yet.



Jon Jones said Ngannou was scaring, and that there's a possibility that Ngannou could break his jaw. But that he was also confident he has the tools to survive this first round, then use his versatility, with take downs, clinch, to tire Ngannou and win. Jon Jones though had already defeated everyone at LHW, broke the record for most title defenses and never lost a fight. He was already a big name, had already gotten more money. Ngannou was a huge threat but he was still rising up, he was still not so well known, not so marketable in the sense of many ppl knowing him. So Jones had much more to lose given that situation.



Dana ended up making a deal that Jon Jones agreed with. Ngannou had already, since before the first Miocic fight, annoyed Dana White making him pink with his fits he even trembles on the mic of anger. They were in bad terms, Dana was making bad stuff in regards to having Ngannou fight little, etc etc and it was just growing up. Jon Jones found the deal fair enough, but Ngannou had more to lose in that moment as he was being mistreated by Dana, who said his plan was to cut Francis after his, as per Dana, "awful boring fight vs Derrick Lewis". Much like Jon Jones, he wanted a fight of that height to be worth it financially at least because, as Ngannou said, if Jon Jones won, they'd be done with him. So he was like "why'd I fight there knowing I have to win to stay... I want money, and a reformulation with the health care of fighters, events in Africa".



Dana flipped the narrative. Back when Ngannou KO'd Stipe, Dana said that Jon Jones, after witnessing that performance, might think he'd better move to 185... Because Jon Jones said "show me the money to fight Ngannou".



My theory is that Jon Jones accepted the offer, which was allegedly the highest payments JJ would get out of all his fights, so JJ went there to fight. Ngannou was the one in the situation with more to lose though...





... At the end, those fighters aren't afraid because they know they are gonna lose, lol ppl are silly... They just don't want that their body of sacrifice, with pretty much guaranteed future bad consequences, to not be worth it in a match that is both big and dangerous in regards to health, reputation (in JJ's case, way more ofc)...



Tbh, I think both JJ and Ngannou were totally in the right, they're the ones sacrificing their blood and health, and putting in the work in training.



That's it.