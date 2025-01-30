  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Does Mighty Mouse really think Joshua would smoke Ngannou in MMA rules with 6 months of TDD?

I

Intermission

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
1,094
Reaction score
706
The basic argument Mighty Mouse relies on is that Ngannou can't survive striking with Ngannou. The gap in skill level is huge.

However, There are so many more variables besides the wrestlint in the stand up phase i don't think Joshua would ever be in his element to do the boxing at his normal level. I also think Ngannou gets him down with ease.

I would gladly pick Joshua as one of my fighters in a split second street fight, but we are talking ring fighting with time, start and stop. He ain't gonna make it.

It would look like Ngannou vs Renan.

 
no mighty mouse just says shit to get engagement for his youtube channel, it's a lame tactic but a lot of people do it. He also said moicano is a tougher fight for islam than arman, he doesn't really believe it he just tries to get a headline
 
In sports some of the top athletes actually make crappy analysts and commentators. You see it in basketball and football a lot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,384
Messages
56,828,491
Members
175,422
Latest member
chosenviolence

Share this page

Back
Top