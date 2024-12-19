Economy The DOGE effect, collapse of the CR

Sorry if this should be merged into the DOGE thread, but I think the politics involved make it deserve its own thread.

Possible government shutdown.

Speaker like Johnson on the ropes.

Democrats forced to defend what the DOGE crew and Trumpland are effectively calling out.

I actually cannot believe this happened, Mike Johnson dropped N over 1500 page continuing resolution that was to be voted on within days. He had said it would be short and simple, but then quickly changed his tune. Adding in a bunch of additional spending and extensions being the CR date

Vivek and Elon (and team) quickly hoped on it, Trump and other influential republicans heard the call and came to action and effectively killed it.

Government could be shut down, or they can just come up with a page long bill continuing current spending, rather than a 1500 page bill lol

Elon and others had several tweets about it over the last 24 hours, without trying to spam too much, these are interesting







 
Trump isn’t even president yet, but he may effectively be controlling the government lol, this is amazing to be honest.

Shut down the government or sign a clean CR for 90 days until Trump is in office. You love to see it.

I don’t think any prominent politician on either side can now support it without being questioned. I mean, the farm bill is 200 billion for farmers and 1.3 trillion for food stamps. What is this shit



 
Wasn't Johnson with Trump at a UFC event just a couple of weeks ago? Now he's already a spineless, traitor, RINO and they are calling for his job.
 
Poon Goon said:
Wasn't Johnson with Trump at a UFC event just a couple of weeks ago? Now he's already a spineless, traitor, RINO and they are calling for his job.
Click to expand...

Yes he was, and MAGA world is happy to call out these people out. He has repeatedly turned on his word and had the excuse that democrats in control, election hadn’t happened yet.

But now that the anvil of MAGA is solidly in place with control of everything, his true colors show and ks being turfed out.

That is populism and actually democracy in effect. You should demand such from your side, right?

The people wanted and elected Trump, political scheming is not what they elected.
 
i personally love having two billionaire immigrants, one legal, one illegal, tell me we need to stop funding integral infrastructure to give it to israel and fund mass deportations.
 
