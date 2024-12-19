Sorry if this should be merged into the DOGE thread, but I think the politics involved make it deserve its own thread.



Possible government shutdown.



Speaker like Johnson on the ropes.



Democrats forced to defend what the DOGE crew and Trumpland are effectively calling out.



I actually cannot believe this happened, Mike Johnson dropped N over 1500 page continuing resolution that was to be voted on within days. He had said it would be short and simple, but then quickly changed his tune. Adding in a bunch of additional spending and extensions being the CR date



Vivek and Elon (and team) quickly hoped on it, Trump and other influential republicans heard the call and came to action and effectively killed it.



Government could be shut down, or they can just come up with a page long bill continuing current spending, rather than a 1500 page bill lol



Elon and others had several tweets about it over the last 24 hours, without trying to spam too much, these are interesting















