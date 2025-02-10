cincymma79
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Dec 15, 2013
- Messages
- 25,488
- Reaction score
- 12,194
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he welcomes Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) at the Department of Defense as both look to cut spending.
Hegseth joined former Fox News colleague Maria Bartiromo for “Sunday Morning Futures,” where he said his department will be working both independently and alongside DOGE to assess the department’s large budget.
You asked for it now let’s see you still bitch about it because let’s face it now you’re all about to complain about cutting the military. Can’t wait for the posts
Hegseth joined former Fox News colleague Maria Bartiromo for “Sunday Morning Futures,” where he said his department will be working both independently and alongside DOGE to assess the department’s large budget.
Hegseth: ‘We welcome DOGE at DOD’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he welcomes Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) at the Department of Defense as both look to cut spending. Hegseth joined former Fox News c…
thehill.com
You asked for it now let’s see you still bitch about it because let’s face it now you’re all about to complain about cutting the military. Can’t wait for the posts