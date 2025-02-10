  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy DOD next up for doge

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he welcomes Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) at the Department of Defense as both look to cut spending.

Hegseth joined former Fox News colleague Maria Bartiromo for “Sunday Morning Futures,” where he said his department will be working both independently and alongside DOGE to assess the department’s large budget.

Hegseth: ‘We welcome DOGE at DOD’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he welcomes Elon Musk's "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE) at the Department of Defense as both look to cut spending. Hegseth joined former Fox News c…
You asked for it now let’s see you still bitch about it because let’s face it now you’re all about to complain about cutting the military. Can’t wait for the posts

 
Good. Maybe Musk can find something that's real and not lie about it for a change. Not that his little fanboys give a shit about anything but scoring political points.
 
Elon about to turn up at the bottom of a river.
 
I don't mind the age. Vet them.

I mind when one of them leaked company secrets before. I mind when one of them is a racist pos.
 
Don't worry, it's almost certainly only the most complex and poorly controlled major organization in the world. A perfect job for amateurs.
 
I choose to be blindly, painfully, and stupidly optimistic that this will turn into better pay and living situations at home and abroad for our soldiers.
 
its an easy win for trump, he could announce a cancellation of a particular project which would save billions and make great headlines, the danger lies in him cutting the wrong project, he will also have to be careful he doesnt piss off particular republicans who stand to lose defense jobs/ kickbacks in their district tied to that.
 
