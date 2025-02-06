  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Opinion Musk's DOGE granted access to US Medicare and Medicaid systems

  • DOGE representatives have been working at Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
  • DOGE's access is "read-only," WSJ says
  • CMS says has two agency veterans working with DOGE to ensure appropriate access to systems and technology
WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Representatives of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have been working at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services where they were granted access to agency systems and technology, CMS said on Wednesday.

CMS oversees Medicare, the health insurance program for older and disabled Americans, and Medicaid, for lower-income enrollees. Together they provide coverage for over 140 million people in the United States.

"CMS has two senior Agency veterans – one focused on policy and one focused on operations – who are leading the collaboration with DOGE, including ensuring appropriate access to CMS systems and technology," the agency said in a statement.

Musk, the world's richest man, has been tasked by U.S. President Donald Trump to identify fraud and waste in government. Musk has in a matter of days been able to exert unprecedented control over America's 2.2-million-member federal workforce and begin a dramatic reshaping of government.

"We are taking a thoughtful approach to see where there may be opportunities for more effective and efficient use of resources in line with meeting the goals of President Trump," the CMS statement said.

CMS regularly deals with improper payments that represent fraud or abuse but might also be due to a state, contractor, or provider missing an administrative step.

The development was first reported on Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal, which citing people familiar with the matter, said DOGE representatives had gained access to key payment and contracting systems.

The representatives have been on site at the agency's offices this week and are looking at the technology on which the systems run, as well as the spending that flows through them, with a focus on pinpointing what they consider fraud or waste, according to the report, opens new tab.
DOGE representatives are also examining the agency's organizational design and how it is staffed, the WSJ said.

Referencing the WSJ report, Musk - without providing evidence - posted "this is where the big money fraud is happening," on social media platform X, which he owns.

- I dont want to buy american secrets. It's all over the internet for free!

When asked about DOGE accessing CMS payment and contracting systems, representatives for the White House did not address specifics but defended Musk and DOGE's actions overall, saying they were fulfilling Trump's commitment to make the federal government more accountable.

One of the systems accessed by the DOGE representatives, the WSJ reported, is the CMS Acquisition Lifecycle Management system, which includes information about contracts.

The report, citing one of the people familiar with the DOGE's work at CMS, said that Musk's allies have not been given access to databases that include identifiable personal health information of Medicare or Medicaid enrollees.

The DOGE's access is "read-only," meaning that its affiliates cannot make changes to the systems, the WSJ reported.
The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday that Musk's team has been granted "read-only access" to its payment system codes but denied that this cut off any government payments, including those of Social Security or Medicare.

Awesome, remove the waste, get rid of the grifters. Lots of crooked execs and politicians are shaking in their boots. We have been robbed for years, time to right the wrongs. Anyone that would be against this is part of the grift. Anyone that has ever worked for the Government or large corporations, know what is going on.
 
It's all fun and games until the elderly and less fortunate start losing their coverage.
 
It’s funny how the low hanging fruit programs are the ones that impact the poor and old people.

I’m sure someone is deeply looking at ways they can get rid of tax loopholes that the rich have been taking advantage of for years so they can put a damper on that. I expect some news on that any day now.
 
lol
 
