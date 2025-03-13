AmonTobin
Thanks to The Freedom of Information Act, Elon Mussk will finally have to cough up his evidence of "fraud and corruption" in the next few weeks. Whether he complies with this order, remains to be seen. So far no evidence has been offered to justify the firing of inspectors general, the closing of departments, the defunding of multiple public programs and the aggessive dismantling of essential social services.
The Trump administration's first weeks saw a wave of firings, including more than 17 inspectors general, independent watchdogs overseeing government waste, fraud and abuse. These actions have already prompted a lawsuit challenging their legality and ongoing protests outside federal buildings.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/i...y-trump-issue-warning-about-lack-of-oversight
Treasury watchdog launches audit of DOGE access to federal government’s payment systemhttps://www.pbs.org/newshour/politi...-access-to-federal-governments-payment-system
Judge orders urgent release of DOGE records, citing ‘unprecedented’ power and ‘unusual secrecy’
It’s the first significant ruling in a growing legal push to pierce DOGE’s secretive veil, a decision that undercuts Musk’s repeated insistence about the operation’s transparency.
https://www.politico.com/news/2025/03/10/judge-orders-doge-record-release-00223151
Judge orders DOGE to comply with FOIA requests
Trump officials have argued that records from the government efficiency initiative fall under the Presidential Records Act, which can temporarily shield information from public scrutiny. https://www.govexec.com/oversight/2025/03/judge-orders-doge-comply-foia-requests/403660/
So far, the Project 2025 Tracker has provided more transparency than DOGE itself.
https://www.project2025.observer/