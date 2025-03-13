  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Law The DOGE JIG is almost up

AmonTobin

AmonTobin

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 31, 2023
Messages
11,469
Reaction score
21,398

Thanks to The Freedom of Information Act, Elon Mussk will finally have to cough up his evidence of "fraud and corruption" in the next few weeks.

Whether he complies with this order, remains to be seen. So far no evidence has been offered to justify the firing of inspectors general, the closing of departments, the defunding of multiple public programs and the aggessive dismantling of essential social services.


The Trump administration's first weeks saw a wave of firings, including more than 17 inspectors general, independent watchdogs overseeing government waste, fraud and abuse. These actions have already prompted a lawsuit challenging their legality and ongoing protests outside federal buildings.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/i...y-trump-issue-warning-about-lack-of-oversight


Treasury watchdog launches audit of DOGE access to federal government’s payment system​

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politi...-access-to-federal-governments-payment-system

Judge orders urgent release of DOGE records, citing ‘unprecedented’ power and ‘unusual secrecy’

It’s the first significant ruling in a growing legal push to pierce DOGE’s secretive veil, a decision that undercuts Musk’s repeated insistence about the operation’s transparency.

https://www.politico.com/news/2025/03/10/judge-orders-doge-record-release-00223151


Judge orders DOGE to comply with FOIA requests

Trump officials have argued that records from the government efficiency initiative fall under the Presidential Records Act, which can temporarily shield information from public scrutiny.

https://www.govexec.com/oversight/2025/03/judge-orders-doge-comply-foia-requests/403660/


So far, the Project 2025 Tracker has provided more transparency than DOGE itself.
https://www.project2025.observer/
 
USA!USA! said:
Not sure why this is controversial or a problem.

If the cuts are really to where they claim, they should be able to demonstrate all of it.

If it’s all there as he said, he will come out looking way better - he should be all for it.
Click to expand...
You would think it would be that easy..

Treasury should look into hiring their own cyber tweens to investigate DOGE.
 
USA!USA! said:
Not sure why this is controversial or a problem.

If the cuts are really to where they claim, they should be able to demonstrate all of it.

If its all there as he said, he will come out looking way better - he should be all for it.
Click to expand...
Trump doesn’t even monitor what he cuts . He gets handed pieces of paper on his desk looks at them like he’s reading it then signs it . He’s done this as well multiple times on national television while holding press conferences in his office like that’s smart in itself ? I mean this is stuff that should take hours to talk over with his own people instead he answers questions and talking about stuff like Rosie or kicking people out that ask credible questions .

You’d think a guy who’s learned about business from actually being bad at it ( he’s even bankrupt an MMA league back in the day most are unaware of ) would at least do it behind closed doors but he doesn’t even hide that .
 
I don't know why people think there's no fraud and corruption in the federal government. I know firsthand, but local government.

My nephew works for the city. He does irrigation for parks and he uses city money to buy pavers, irrgation systems for his side jobs. and he works side jobs while on the city clock
 
F1980 said:
I don't know why people think there's no fraud and corruption in the federal government. I know firsthand, but local government.

My nephew works for the city. He does irrigation for parks and he uses city money to buy pavers, irrgation systems for his side jobs. and he works side jobs while on the city clock
Click to expand...
It’s not about small change under the table stuff or whatever, it’s about claiming you cut billions of wasteful money that the government steals or wastes on programs . It’s funny bc someone said he cut some government programs saving 348 million and apparently he owes Putin 350 million ? IDK that’s a funny coincidence if it is one . Lol
 
Nah, the jig won’t be up.
Even if Musk does comply, he won’t have proof of shit, but right wing media will say he does, and the MAGA faithful will believe that because that’s what they always do.
 
F1980 said:
I don't know why people think there's no fraud and corruption in the federal government. I know firsthand, but local government.

My nephew works for the city. He does irrigation for parks and he uses city money to buy pavers, irrgation systems for his side jobs. and he works side jobs while on the city clock
Click to expand...
Nobody thinks there's no fraud. We just know musk isn't actually looking for real fraud. There's a big difference between the two.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion Musk's DOGE granted access to US Medicare and Medicaid systems
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
2K
cincymma79
C
Fox by the Sea
  • Poll Poll
Social Is cancelling over? Trump and Vance support DOGE staffer that quit after past twitter posts revealed
20 21 22
Replies
420
Views
8K
Andy Capp
Andy Capp
deviake
Crime DOGE teen ran image-sharing site linked to URLs referencing :eek::eek::eek::eek:philia and the KKK
Replies
15
Views
449
Mr Holmes
Mr Holmes
BFoe
  • Poll Poll
Law Trump violates federal law, purges IGs in the night
4 5 6
Replies
109
Views
3K
Cool Hand Luke
Cool Hand Luke
HOLA
Law Don't worry guys, Elon is going to police himself
5 6 7
Replies
121
Views
3K
Rational Poster
Rational Poster

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,331
Messages
57,022,477
Members
175,501
Latest member
frosty12323

Share this page

Back
Top