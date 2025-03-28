Interesting 30 minutes clip on Fox with members of the DOGE team. It looks a lot more cohesive than what i've been led to believe.

Musk should have done better communication about this whole DOGE thing.







Cliffs:

- Musk's goals - reduce deficit with a trillion dollars, from 2 trillion to 1 trillion, total governmental spending cut from 7 to 6 trillion, reductions done without affecting any of the critical services

- Musk is astonished by the amount of wasteful spending of the government

- DOGE is reducing wasteful spending at a pace of about 4 billion USD/day

- COO of DOGE, an actual rocket scientist apparently, feels inspired by the goal of reducing governmental waste spending, which is why he joined the effort

- Musk says this could have happened only under president Trump

- Congress is informed constantly, and attacks against DOGE are never against lines of cost savings

- Co-founder of Airbnb, who is also part of the team, another billionaire, speaks about the socials security mine where the paper documents are held, and how the digitization process of all those hundreds of millions of files is going

- DOGE engineer says a lot of the computing critical systems are very old, costly to maintain

- there's a lot of fraud going on in the contact between the social security authorities and the public

- the reform of the social security will lead to people receiving more money than before

- the research part that has been observed by DOGE is incoherent, CIOs are rarely technical people, data doesn't "talk" to each other and the entire research system is not streamlined

- the IRS has 1400 people in charge with only the provisioning part of the everyday equipment, which they say its an absurdly large number

- there's an implicit hope to transfer private sector accountability to the private sector when it comes to financial operations.

- America will go insolvent without financial reform

- Any private company that would work like the government does would go bankrupt