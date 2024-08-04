The Dagestani Difference

No, it's not magical mountain genetics or superior discipline and focus (although those might help) the big reason these guys have been such a step ahead (and many weren't to be fair, many Abdulmanap sambo champs caught plenty of Ls) is because of their pedigree. Cory began kickboxing at 17 at a very casual gym, that was his first martial arts experience...Umar began wrestling around 8, by 11-12 he was competing in Muay Thai and made it to the juniors national tournaments in Russia. By 14-15 he was traveling out to Makhachkala to train under Abdulmanap and eventually lived with him. By 19 he won a Sambo world championship and an amateur MMA Russian championship. Umar was being trained to be a world champion before Cory even laced up gloves.



And let's be frank, the team Umar surrounded himself with since day 1 was insane...while maybe a few US gyms can compare like ATT, they are fragmented teams where everyone isn't in support of one another or even trains with each other. The talent Umar has come up with...Movlid Khaybulaev, Renat Khavalov, Amru Magomedov, his brother Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib, Islam and so many more is just wild. Beyond that, Abdulmanap had the foresight to make connections with AKA because he knew Dagestan was more limited in offering striking training and he also saw the importance of his guys training at a Western gym with Western coaches and teammates etc. Because after a certain point in their careers they would mostly be fighting western fighters.



There's a thoroughness that goes into these guys development and at such young ages, from world class coaches and environments you can't really find in MMA yet. It's why the UFC is afraid to sign more Russians, they'd be overtaken at the top largely.