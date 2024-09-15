Merab will wipe the floor with Umar if they fight

Don’t mistake Merab’s humility as him being afraid of the Umar matchup.



He knows he would wipe the floor with him. He just doesn’t think it’s fair that he had to fight Moraes, Aldo, Yan, Cejudo and O’Malley to win the title whereas Umar has only beaten Sandhagen and now he gets a shot.



There’s levels to this. Merab made Yan and O’Malley look stupid. He made them look like they don’t belong in there with them.



Umar is good on the feet and will give him trouble but did you see how thick Merab’s back is? He will wrestle fuck Umar with ease.



Merab will reign that division for a while. He has a high IQ, is strong, can wrestle and has insane cardio. He didn’t even break a sweat during that fight. He’s not gonna be beaten for a while.



You can put your delusional hopes aside, whether it’s Umar or anyone else. Merab is a monster…. And you’re gonna have to deal with it for some time.