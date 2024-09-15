Merab will wipe the floor with Umar if they fight

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Master of Science in Shookology
@Black
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
5,532
Reaction score
13,721
Don’t mistake Merab’s humility as him being afraid of the Umar matchup.

He knows he would wipe the floor with him. He just doesn’t think it’s fair that he had to fight Moraes, Aldo, Yan, Cejudo and O’Malley to win the title whereas Umar has only beaten Sandhagen and now he gets a shot.

There’s levels to this. Merab made Yan and O’Malley look stupid. He made them look like they don’t belong in there with them.

Umar is good on the feet and will give him trouble but did you see how thick Merab’s back is? He will wrestle fuck Umar with ease.

Merab will reign that division for a while. He has a high IQ, is strong, can wrestle and has insane cardio. He didn’t even break a sweat during that fight. He’s not gonna be beaten for a while.

You can put your delusional hopes aside, whether it’s Umar or anyone else. Merab is a monster…. And you’re gonna have to deal with it for some time.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Don’t mistake Merab’s humility as him being afraid of the Umar matchup.

He knows he would wipe the floor with him. He just doesn’t think it’s fair that he had to fight Moraes, Aldo, Yan, Cejudo and O’Malley to win the title whereas Umar has only beaten Sandhagen and now he gets a shot.

There’s levels to this. Merab made Yan and O’Malley look stupid. He made them look like they don’t belong in there with them.

Umar is good on the feet and will give him trouble but did you see how thick Merab’s back is? He will wrestle fuck Umar with ease.

Merab will reign that division for a while. He has a high IQ, is strong, can wrestle and has insane cardio. He didn’t even break a sweat during that fight. He’s not gonna be beaten for a while.

You can put your delusional hopes aside, whether it’s Umar or anyone else. Merab is a monster…. And you’re gonna have to deal with it for some time.
Click to expand...

Are you gonna bet the house on it tho???

<BC1>
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Don’t mistake Merab’s humility as him being afraid of the Umar matchup.

He knows he would wipe the floor with him. He just doesn’t think it’s fair that he had to fight Moraes, Aldo, Yan, Cejudo and O’Malley to win the title whereas Umar has only beaten Sandhagen and now he gets a shot.

There’s levels to this. Merab made Yan and O’Malley look stupid. He made them look like they don’t belong in there with them.

Umar is good on the feet and will give him trouble but did you see how thick Merab’s back is? He will wrestle fuck Umar with ease.

Merab will reign that division for a while. He has a high IQ, is strong, can wrestle and has insane cardio. He didn’t even break a sweat during that fight. He’s not gonna be beaten for a while.

You can put your delusional hopes aside, whether it’s Umar or anyone else. Merab is a monster…. And you’re gonna have to deal with it for some time.
Click to expand...
I like Umar in the fight. It's an interesting fight and the best 2 guys in the division. If O'Malley beat Merab, Umar would've smoked O'Malley. I don't think Sean could win a round against Umar.
 
Eric Silva 2.0 said:
I like Umar in the fight. It's an interesting fight and the best 2 guys in the division. If O'Malley beat Merab, Umar would've smoked O'Malley. I don't think Sean could win a round against Umar.
Click to expand...
I think it’s like the Tsarukyan vs Makachev fight.

Tsarukyan would prob be the champ if Islam wasn’t around … same as Umar.

The slightly older more experienced Merab should be able to deal with Umar.

Physically, Umar doesn’t stand out to me.
 
Have u seen umars back?

Umar gonna handle merab. Merab wont be able to bully him and poof he will become avg
 
kingmob6 said:
Have u seen umars back?

Umar gonna handle merab. Merab wont be able to bully him and poof he will become avg
Click to expand...
b55d7fe1-untitled-design-62.jpg


This guy? Lol

Merab gonna throw him around the ring
 
Hell of a fight. Guarantee Nurmagomedov will be using lots of front kicks to the body when they fight.
 
Merab refused to fight for the title for years so he has no right complaining about anyone getting fast tracked.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

krelianx
Sean's path to GOATness - Merab, Umar, Topuria
2
Replies
33
Views
618
Your Salad
Your Salad
biscuitsbrah
How would Patchy Mix do in the UFC?
2
Replies
20
Views
442
filthybliss
filthybliss
AmonTobin
Umar gets fast-tracked to title shot?
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
2K
humdizzle
H
biscuitsbrah
Media Henry Cejudo with inside information on Sean O’Malley
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
biscuitsbrah
biscuitsbrah
biscuitsbrah
Things to consider about Merab/O’Malley
2
Replies
21
Views
673
Evbo
Evbo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,366
Messages
56,193,599
Members
175,100
Latest member
gusserdudr

Share this page

Back
Top