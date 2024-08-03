The Nurmagomedovs are the Gracies of MMA

You have to admit, just like Gracies are the royal family of the BJJ, the Nurmagomedovs are now the royal family of MMA.



Abdulmanap created a training program that builds impeccable MMA beasts with crazy cardio, wrestling, the AKA peppered in elite striking into it as well.



Some might not like their style of fighting, but you can’t deny it is highly technical and successful.



Khabib 29-0

Umar 18-0

Usman 17-0

Abubakar 17-4



In some ways you can also add Islam Makhachev to this list as he grew up and trained with them all his life.