The Nurmagomedovs are the Gracies of MMA

You have to admit, just like Gracies are the royal family of the BJJ, the Nurmagomedovs are now the royal family of MMA.

Abdulmanap created a training program that builds impeccable MMA beasts with crazy cardio, wrestling, the AKA peppered in elite striking into it as well.

Some might not like their style of fighting, but you can’t deny it is highly technical and successful.

Khabib 29-0
Umar 18-0
Usman 17-0
Abubakar 17-4

In some ways you can also add Islam Makhachev to this list as he grew up and trained with them all his life.
 
Abubakar doesnt count tbh

but the rest of em yea
 
Ehhhh, I’m gonna get shit for this and come off as a big Conor fanboy. But most of that daegstani hype comes from Khabib fighting Conor.

The Gracie crew brought BJJ to the rest of the world, if Magomadev’s do the same with sambo then this is a good comparison.
 
they're not really like the gracies, in that they didn't invent anything new to incorporate into the sport. the gracies introduced jui-jitsu to mma. the nurmagomedovs didn't introduce sambo to mma. they're part of a hugely talented group of folks with the same last name, with probably close or distant lineages. that's as close as their connections go from what i can tell.
 
Uhhh

Khabib became the new king while Conor was gone. Khabib had the belt. If Conor wanted back on the throne he had to go through Khabib and he got his ass smoked trying to go for it.

So its really only shining a light on what was already there knowhumsayin? Tryin to give Conor credit for getting emasculated, humiliated and rendered irrelevant over night is MAD funny to me
 
If this is your criteria then the 'Jacksons' were there first. Jackson/Wink bread more top tier fighters than anyone for years.
 
I mean, OK they are the most impactful stylistic influence I'll agree with that. A different style of wrestling that no one has figured out yet? Yeah I'll give it up to Khabib and his family and circle specifically. Shutting out Cory isn't easy, he's smart and is ready to change up his tactics mid-fight which unfortunately most fighters won't do.
 
I don't know dude. I feel like you are discounting a lot of Abdulmanap's students that didn't go undefeated in their career. Isn't Ikram one of his too?
 
