Stipe has a better chance against Jon than people expect

Breaking: Jon "Bones" Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight is set for UFC 309 on November 9 in New York.

It's OK to be older at HW than the other divisions and Stipe looksthan Jon does now holds his frame better and doesn't party all the time. Jones looked awkward on the feet against Gane and only won because Gane has no grappling Stipe can wrestle and punch way harder than Dominic Reyes who beat Jon and Jones is pillowfisted even at LHW.