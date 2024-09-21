Stipe has a better chance against Jon than people expect

M

MarioLemieux

White Belt
@White
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
27
Reaction score
57
It's OK to be older at HW than the other divisions and Stipe looks younger/better than Jon does now holds his frame better and doesn't party all the time. Jones looked awkward on the feet against Gane and only won because Gane has no grappling Stipe can wrestle and punch way harder than Dominic Reyes who beat Jon and Jones is pillowfisted even at LHW.



www.instagram.com

MMA Uncensored ™️ on Instagram: "Breaking: Jon “Bones” Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight is set for UFC 309 on November 9 in New York. 🏆🗽 #ufc309 #jonjones #stipemiocic #ufc"

63K likes, 1,093 comments - mmauncensored__ on May 16, 2024: "Breaking: Jon “Bones” Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight is set for UFC 309 on November 9 in New York. 🏆🗽 #ufc309 #jonjones #stipemiocic #ufc".
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
 
Just waiting to see who pulls out next. By the time they actually fight, Stipe will be 50.
 
People aren't factoring in that Stipe has had all those years to rest and recover.
 
MarioLemieux said:
It's OK to be older at HW than the other divisions and Stipe looks younger/better than Jon does now holds his frame better and doesn't party all the time. Jones looked awkward on the feet against Gane and only won because Gane has no grappling Stipe can wrestle and punch way harder than Dominic Reyes who beat Jon and Jones is pillowfisted even at LHW.



www.instagram.com

MMA Uncensored ™️ on Instagram: "Breaking: Jon “Bones” Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight is set for UFC 309 on November 9 in New York. 🏆🗽 #ufc309 #jonjones #stipemiocic #ufc"

63K likes, 1,093 comments - mmauncensored__ on May 16, 2024: "Breaking: Jon “Bones” Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight is set for UFC 309 on November 9 in New York. 🏆🗽 #ufc309 #jonjones #stipemiocic #ufc".
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
Click to expand...

I agree. Beating Gane, even though he had the belt, isn't too impressive.
 
Stipe hits harder than anybody Jones has taken a punch from. Of course he has a chance.

Stipe by TKO.
 
Aspinall is the betting favourite against Jon and it would much easier for him to beat Jon but lets not sleep on Stipe he has been taking better care of himself and looks younger even though older plus he has a lot more lean muscle mass

Screenshot 2024-09-21 163951.png
 
MarioLemieux said:
It's OK to be older at HW than the other divisions and Stipe looks younger/better than Jon does now holds his frame better and doesn't party all the time. Jones looked awkward on the feet against Gane and only won because Gane has no grappling Stipe can wrestle and punch way harder than Dominic Reyes who beat Jon and Jones is pillowfisted even at LHW.



www.instagram.com

MMA Uncensored ™️ on Instagram: "Breaking: Jon “Bones” Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight is set for UFC 309 on November 9 in New York. 🏆🗽 #ufc309 #jonjones #stipemiocic #ufc"

63K likes, 1,093 comments - mmauncensored__ on May 16, 2024: "Breaking: Jon “Bones” Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight is set for UFC 309 on November 9 in New York. 🏆🗽 #ufc309 #jonjones #stipemiocic #ufc".
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
Click to expand...

Yeah, I think you make some great points. There's so many unknown factors coming in to that fight, its really impossible to make any credible prediction. Both guys getting older and being dormant for so long totally can change the equation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
Stipe has a chance in this fight
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
2K
Ludwig von Mises
Ludwig von Mises
J
Anyone else think Jones will look bad against Stipe?
2 3
Replies
52
Views
1K
JackInTheBox
J

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,856
Messages
56,220,580
Members
175,111
Latest member
darcandkharg

Share this page

Back
Top