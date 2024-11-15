  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Stipe Miocic is going to knockout Jon Bones Jones

Motivated BJ Penn

Motivated BJ Penn

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Sep 22, 2019
Messages
1,759
Reaction score
3,378
I just have a feeling sherbros, everyone is counting out old Stipe as some kind of bum that will get steamrolled on the ground worst than whitebelt Gane, when Jon couldnt takedown Reyes and Santos back in the day.

All points to this fight taking place in the standup, and Jon looked atrocious in the few moments we saw him vs Gane. Keep in mind, Jon's cryptonite is a good rangy boxer his size, like Gustaffson showed us.

TLDR: Stipe is probably shot, yes. But so is Jones. This will end up badly for him. Mark my words
 
Hopefully but more realistically he gets subbed or outpointed.
 
Mma is dominated by shara bullet type spinning elbows, where Jon is flowless.

I want Stipe to win, but i wont be disapointed if Jon does.

I see Jon as a strong favourite.

Stipe had a good career, and Jon is not a good match up for him.
 
This thread will be historic if it happens and I just want to be on the first page. If you are wrong, nobody will really care.
 
Everybody's gut feeling on the Jones/Miocic fight deserves it's own thread. Who's up next?
 
Or at least slap him at the weigh-ins while wearing Speedos.
 
Motivated BJ Penn said:
I just have a feeling sherbros, everyone is counting out old Stipe as some kind of bum that will get steamrolled on the ground worst than whitebelt Gane, when Jon couldnt takedown Reyes and Santos back in the day.

All points to this fight taking place in the standup, and Jon looked atrocious in the few moments we saw him vs Gane. Keep in mind, Jon's cryptonite is a good rangy boxer his size, like Gustaffson showed us.

TLDR: Stipe is probably shot, yes. But so is Jones. This will end up badly for him. Mark my words
Click to expand...
The upset of a Stipe W is the only thing of interest or significance whatsoever that could come from this stupid "title" fight, so I'm rooting for it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Here is why I believe Stipe Miocic will beat Jon Jones
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
4K
g*r*b
g*r*b
MarioLemieux
Media Stipe looking like an absolute unit - Aspinall believes Stipe can knock Jon out
7 8 9
Replies
172
Views
6K
RedDevilFan
RedDevilFan
Alpha_T83
Who would Jon Jones fight if Stipe was injured?
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
4K
tritestill
tritestill

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,228
Messages
56,506,536
Members
175,255
Latest member
Mikey D

Share this page

Back
Top