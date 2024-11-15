Stipe Miocic is going to knockout Jon Bones Jones

I just have a feeling sherbros, everyone is counting out old Stipe as some kind of bum that will get steamrolled on the ground worst than whitebelt Gane, when Jon couldnt takedown Reyes and Santos back in the day.



All points to this fight taking place in the standup, and Jon looked atrocious in the few moments we saw him vs Gane. Keep in mind, Jon's cryptonite is a good rangy boxer his size, like Gustaffson showed us.



TLDR: Stipe is probably shot, yes. But so is Jones. This will end up badly for him. Mark my words