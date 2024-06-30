Shoud Poatan be placed in 1st P4P?

Holds a win over 2/3 MW champions and is 3-1 against the guy who beat him in a fight he was winning prior.How is he double champ?
Didn't he leave the MW divison on a stretcher?
Izzy is the one who said he wouldn't fight him again. pereira was down for it straight away and has even called him out since.
He is a 2 division champ. He never held 2 belts and didn't defend at MW.So just to recap, he is NOT in fact a double champ at the moment, in no least part because he lost his last MW fight and is physically seemingly incapable of making that weight again?
Double champ and very active
Jones is inactive
Islam has just one belt
How is he double champ?
Islam has beaten 2 former ufc champsIslam is pound for pound number one and it’s not even close. Pereira hasn’t even fought a grappler lmao, he made Jan blachowicz look like mf khabib on the ground.
LHW is such shit talent wise compared to LW that there’s no way in hell you can compare a guy beating herky jerky bums like Jiri to a guy like Islam beating all around elite martial artists like Charles volk and Dustin
They are 1-1.
Two of those champs are jiri prochazka and Jamal mf hill, both of whom won the belt off a senior citizen. Weight class parity is a thing, somebody with the skillet of those two would never sniff the top 15 at LWIslam has beaten 2 former ufc champs
Poaten has beaten 5 former ufc champs
