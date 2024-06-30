Shoud Poatan be placed in 1st P4P?

I would still have Makhachev at #1 for now.



His championship run has included:

- Prime Champ P4P #3 Oliveira by finish

- P4P #1 FW Champ Volk by DEC

- Short notice Volk by finish

- Top 5 LW Dustin by finish



Alex' championship run has been:

- Prime Champ P4P #? Izzy by finish

- KO loss to Izzy at MW

- Former Champ and Top LHW Jan by Decision

- LHW Champ Jiri by finish for a second belt

- Short notice former Champion Jamahal Hill by finish

- Short notice (for both) Jiri by finish



Honestly, I wouldnt be mad at Poatan being P4P#1 rn. The argument is there. Him getting KOed in a title fight is offset by the second belt.