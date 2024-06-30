  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Shoud Poatan be placed in 1st P4P?

No. Mach is #1 wether I like it or not :(. Poatan is the #1must see fighter though by a mile
 
TR1 said:
How is he double champ?

Didn't he leave the MW divison on a stretcher?
Click to expand...
Holds a win over 2/3 MW champions and is 3-1 against the guy who beat him in a fight he was winning prior.
Izzy is the one who said he wouldn't fight him again. pereira was down for it straight away and has even called him out since.
 
maximus__ said:
Holds a win over 2/3 MW champions and is 3-1 against the guy who beat him in a fight he was winning prior.
Izzy is the one who said he wouldn't fight him again. pereira was down for it straight away and has even called him out since.
Click to expand...

So just to recap, he is NOT in fact a double champ at the moment, in no least part because he lost his last MW fight and is physically seemingly incapable of making that weight again?
 
TR1 said:
So just to recap, he is NOT in fact a double champ at the moment, in no least part because he lost his last MW fight and is physically seemingly incapable of making that weight again?
Click to expand...
He is a 2 division champ. He never held 2 belts and didn't defend at MW.

He actually called for a rematch with Izzy but Izzy said he was done whilst posting videos of the KO and tik tok dances.
He went up and fought the guy that Izzy lost to on his LHW debut because Izzy wouldn't take the match again.
 
He's brilliant and I love seeing him fight but he has had favourable matchups at times and beating Jiri should not be considered the gateway to an all time status, his record and his skills (Jiri) don't justify it
 
I really liked how Alex was immediately going to console the downed jiri. He really knew how much this meant to his respected rival. He didnt care about hill thus the cheap celebration.
 
Islam is pound for pound number one and it’s not even close. Pereira hasn’t even fought a grappler lmao, he made Jan blachowicz look like mf khabib on the ground.

LHW is such shit talent wise compared to LW that there’s no way in hell you can compare a guy beating herky jerky bums like Jiri to a guy like Islam beating all around elite martial artists like Charles volk and Dustin
 
I would still have Makhachev at #1 for now.

His championship run has included:
- Prime Champ P4P #3 Oliveira by finish
- P4P #1 FW Champ Volk by DEC
- Short notice Volk by finish
- Top 5 LW Dustin by finish

Alex' championship run has been:
- Prime Champ P4P #? Izzy by finish
- KO loss to Izzy at MW
- Former Champ and Top LHW Jan by Decision
- LHW Champ Jiri by finish for a second belt
- Short notice former Champion Jamahal Hill by finish
- Short notice (for both) Jiri by finish

Honestly, I wouldnt be mad at Poatan being P4P#1 rn. The argument is there. Him getting KOed in a title fight is offset by the second belt.
 
swizztony said:
Islam is pound for pound number one and it’s not even close. Pereira hasn’t even fought a grappler lmao, he made Jan blachowicz look like mf khabib on the ground.

LHW is such shit talent wise compared to LW that there’s no way in hell you can compare a guy beating herky jerky bums like Jiri to a guy like Islam beating all around elite martial artists like Charles volk and Dustin
Click to expand...
Islam has beaten 2 former ufc champs

Poaten has beaten 5 former ufc champs


?.
 
maximus__ said:
Holds a win over 2/3 MW champions and is 3-1 against the guy who beat him in a fight he was winning prior.
Izzy is the one who said he wouldn't fight him again. pereira was down for it straight away and has even called him out since.
Click to expand...
They are 1-1.
 
tymikeson said:
Islam has beaten 2 former ufc champs

Poaten has beaten 5 former ufc champs


?.
Click to expand...
Two of those champs are jiri prochazka and Jamal mf hill, both of whom won the belt off a senior citizen. Weight class parity is a thing, somebody with the skillet of those two would never sniff the top 15 at LW
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
Media Poatan Flawless grappling showcase
Replies
4
Views
445
OldNick
OldNick
Fact Checker
  • Poll
Forget Stipe, is Jones vs Poatan the best fight the UFC can make right now?
11 12 13
Replies
253
Views
7K
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
cws80us
Current UFC Title Holders
Replies
3
Views
462
Luthien
Luthien

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,718
Messages
55,779,971
Members
174,929
Latest member
JetKinen

Share this page

Back
Top