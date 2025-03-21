Anyone else think Carlos Ulberg gets a shot at the title after Ank/Poatan 2?

Rhood
I feel like this is by design.
Carlos is fighting someone 8 years older than him tomorrow night, with 2 years ring rust, and recovering from surgery.
He's a very active fighter in the LHW division, so it wouldn't surprise me if Poatan/Ulberg ends up happening shortly after Ank/Poatan.
Imagine if Poatan pulled off an Adesanya rope-a-dope and knocked out Ank.
Just sayin'
