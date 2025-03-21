  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Anyone else think Carlos Ulberg gets a shot at the title after Ank/Poatan 2?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,558
Reaction score
8,011
I feel like this is by design.
Carlos is fighting someone 8 years older than him tomorrow night, with 2 years ring rust, and recovering from surgery.
He's a very active fighter in the LHW division, so it wouldn't surprise me if Poatan/Ulberg ends up happening shortly after Ank/Poatan.

Imagine if Poatan pulled off an Adesanya rope-a-dope and knocked out Ank.
Just sayin'
 
Jan is number 3. If you take out the number 3 ranked fighter in your division. That is usually enough to garner a TS..

Because number 1, and 2 may have already lost to a good champion.

But with the fuckery we see in this org..

I can’t predict anything they do, anymore.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,898
Messages
57,058,772
Members
175,522
Latest member
HicksonGrayC

Share this page

Back
Top