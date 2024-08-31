Shavkat Says Belal Fight was Offered on October Salt Lake City Card

Wormwood
Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2008
- Messages
- 5,366
- Reaction score
- 10,922
According to Shavkat, he was offered to fight Belal on the October Salt Lake City Card. Shavkat accepted, but Belal allegedly turned down the fight date. It sounds reasonable to turn down an October date since he fought Leon in July. Hopefully the fight happens in December or early 2025.
“I’ve already been offered a fight [with] Belal, and I accepted the fight against Belal,” Rakhmonov told MMA Fighting on Friday (30 August). “But unfortunately, he declined to fight me due to the timing issues. He wasn’t ready to defend his belt on that time.
“It was in October, the Salt Lake [City] card,” added the Kazakh, who is 18-0 with 18 stoppages.“
full article:
“I’ve already been offered a fight [with] Belal, and I accepted the fight against Belal,” Rakhmonov told MMA Fighting on Friday (30 August). “But unfortunately, he declined to fight me due to the timing issues. He wasn’t ready to defend his belt on that time.
“It was in October, the Salt Lake [City] card,” added the Kazakh, who is 18-0 with 18 stoppages.“
full article:
Shavkat Rakhmonov claims Belal Muhammad has turned down UFC title defence ‘due to timing issues’
Rakhmonov is expected to be Muhammad’s first challenger for the welterweight belt
sports.yahoo.com