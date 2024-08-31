Shavkat Says Belal Fight was Offered on October Salt Lake City Card

According to Shavkat, he was offered to fight Belal on the October Salt Lake City Card. Shavkat accepted, but Belal allegedly turned down the fight date. It sounds reasonable to turn down an October date since he fought Leon in July. Hopefully the fight happens in December or early 2025.

“I’ve already been offered a fight [with] Belal, and I accepted the fight against Belal,” Rakhmonov told MMA Fighting on Friday (30 August). “But unfortunately, he declined to fight me due to the timing issues. He wasn’t ready to defend his belt on that time.

“It was in October, the Salt Lake [City] card,” added the Kazakh, who is 18-0 with 18 stoppages.“

full article:
sports.yahoo.com

Shavkat Rakhmonov claims Belal Muhammad has turned down UFC title defence ‘due to timing issues’

Rakhmonov is expected to be Muhammad’s first challenger for the welterweight belt
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com
 
I dont see the issue here. Shavrat can wait. And i don't even like Belul.
 
I get Belal turning it down since it was very short turnaround but also get UFC offering it. They just found out Islam was out of the Abu dhabi card, they moved Max/Topuria off 307 cause Abu Dhabi needed something big and then they needed to find a fight for Utah. They had feelers out to see if WW could be an option and it wasnt and then they settled on Alex.
 
Belal literally said he wouldn't be ready by October a month ago. This was 5 days after his fight.

belal.PNG

The UFC are clowns if they are trying to book him for a date he already made clear he wouldn't be ready by,
 
who wants to fight in elevation anyways.
 
1. Of course the UFC is trying to get Belal beat as quickly as possible. This was predictable.
2. Belal was smart to to cave in to the pressure like Aljo did.
3. The only thing surprising about this is that they wanted the fight in Utah.
 
laleggenda27 said:
1. Of course the UFC is trying to get Belal beat as quickly as possible. This was predictable.
2. Belal was smart to to cave in to the pressure like Aljo did.
3. The only thing surprising about this is that they wanted the fight in Utah.
Click to expand...
3. Probably because Abu Dhabi might favor Belal.
 
