The UFC doesn't like Belal

joy2day
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2024
- Messages
- 1,179
- Reaction score
- 2,444
Belal is the UFC's least popular champ? Fans, fighters and the UFC all don't seem to like him a whole lot.
Ouch, words hurt.
It has been 10 days since Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis shut out former 185 lb champion Sean Strickland at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia (watch highlights). However, he is still delivering violence (this time virtually).
Recently, UFC Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has made his intentions clear, he’s planning on going up to Middleweight if Lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev chooses to try for greatness and grab a second belt, and he likes his chances because Du Plessis “sucks.”
Well, “Stillknocks” heard Muhammad’s comments and torched him on Ariel Helwani’s show today (Tues. Feb. 18, 2025).
“Belal Muhamad, I can’t even remember the way he fights. Has he ever finished anyone?” Du Plessis said. “I like how he acts as if he has a choice to ever go up to 185. The UFC will never let him. He would have to give up his belt, and there is no way they give him a title shot. The UFC doesn’t even like Belal Muhammad.”
“He hasn’t even defended his belt once,” Du Plessis added. He’s definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights.”
The Middleweight champion sure does have a way with words, and sometimes he makes fighters cry like this.
But beyond being critical, Du Plessis does have a point with Muhammad as it took “Remember the Name” nine fights to get a Welterweight title shot and receive an automatic Middleweight title shot ain’t happening.
So, good luck?
Ouch, words hurt.
It has been 10 days since Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis shut out former 185 lb champion Sean Strickland at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia (watch highlights). However, he is still delivering violence (this time virtually).
Recently, UFC Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has made his intentions clear, he’s planning on going up to Middleweight if Lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev chooses to try for greatness and grab a second belt, and he likes his chances because Du Plessis “sucks.”
Well, “Stillknocks” heard Muhammad’s comments and torched him on Ariel Helwani’s show today (Tues. Feb. 18, 2025).
“Belal Muhamad, I can’t even remember the way he fights. Has he ever finished anyone?” Du Plessis said. “I like how he acts as if he has a choice to ever go up to 185. The UFC will never let him. He would have to give up his belt, and there is no way they give him a title shot. The UFC doesn’t even like Belal Muhammad.”
“He hasn’t even defended his belt once,” Du Plessis added. He’s definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights.”
The Middleweight champion sure does have a way with words, and sometimes he makes fighters cry like this.
But beyond being critical, Du Plessis does have a point with Muhammad as it took “Remember the Name” nine fights to get a Welterweight title shot and receive an automatic Middleweight title shot ain’t happening.
So, good luck?