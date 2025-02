The UFC doesn't like Belal

Belal is the UFC's least popular champ? Fans, fighters and the UFC all don't seem to like him a whole lot.Ouch, words hurt. It has been 10 days since Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight championshut out former 185 lb championat UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia ( watch highlights ). However, he is still delivering violence (this time virtually).Recently, UFC Welterweight championhas made his intentions clear, he’s planning on going up to Middleweight if Lightweight kingpin chooses to try for greatness and grab a second belt, and he likes his chances because Du Plessis “ sucks .”Well, “Stillknocks” heard Muhammad’s comments and torched him ons show today (Tues. Feb. 18, 2025).“Belal Muhamad, I can’t even remember the way he fights. Has he ever finished anyone?” Du Plessis said. “I like how he acts as if he has a choice to ever go up to 185. The UFC will never let him. He would have to give up his belt, and there is no way they give him a title shot. The UFC doesn’t even like Belal Muhammad.”“He hasn’t even defended his belt once,” Du Plessis added. He’s definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights.”The Middleweight champion sure does have a way with words, and sometimes he makes fighters cry like this But beyond being critical, Du Plessis does have a point with Muhammad as it took “Remember the Name” nine fights to get a Welterweight title shot and receive an automatic Middleweight title shot ain’t happening.