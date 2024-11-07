Rumored Colby Says He Offered to Step in to Fight Shavkat

Colby Covington recently told Submission Radio he offered to fight Shavkat after Belal withdrew from the title fight due to an injury.

"I offered. I told the UFC that I was willing to step up to the plate," Covington told Submission Radio. "I would love to save the show and put on a good show for the fans. They pay their hard-earned money for big, megafights. They need a megafight. That's not a mega fight. They need someone who is going to put asses in seats and entertain people, so I was excited. I wanted the fight, and I asked for it but I think they have other plans."

"I can walk him down and pressure him, and he's not going to like my pressure," Covington said. "He doesn't do very well with southpaws. We saw how he did with the busboy, Geoff Neal. That was a very competitive fight. He hasn't fought a top, top contender yet. He's fought some gatekeepers of the division, some guys on the cusp of the top 10, but he's never fought a champion like me – a guy who's going to come at him for five straight rounds and just walk him down.”

"I match up well. He stands very tall. I don't see anything special with him. He has some good submissions. He's slick, but that's when he can control the wrestling. He's not going to control the wrestling on me, so I think I can beat him pretty easily, and I think it's a favorable fight, and it's a fight that I want in the future whether he wins or loses in December."

I would like to see this fight at some point…and see Shavkat take Colby through 7 layers of hair.

Colby Covington reveals he offered to fight Shavkat Rakhamonov at UFC 310

Colby Covington says he threw his name in the hat to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. Rakhmonov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) was scheduled to challenge welterweight champion Belal Muhammad (24-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) in the Dec. 7 headliner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas,…
It's so obvious when this guy lies. They also asked him about Ian Gary posting photos of him signing the contract. He started fumbling his words saying the contract wasn't real lol.

The only truth he said during that interview is about potentially fighting Jack Della Maddalena.
 
UFC should find the lowest ranked guy that can beat Colby and force the fight so he drops out of rankings. Leon already fought again after beating Colby, and he's inactive.
 
It's so obvious when this guy lies.
If there were some chance that the offer would be accepted I'd agree, but making the offer while knowing with 100% certainty that it's going to be refused is the kind of thing Colby would do. It makes it that much easier for him to lie to himself and pretend that he's a capable fighter.
 
Has Clobby beat anyone on the UFC current roster? lol he is so inactive and barely ever fights or wins. I guess RDA is still on the roster?? but he is right at the end
 
I cannot remember his last fight I kind of just got thought he'd go away the man is not a god fearing Christian like Jones, I wouldn't be shocked to see him become Colbea at 135 cause he can't beat top 170s for shit.
 
Bro he isn’t fighting fucking Shavkat lol. He would get slaughtered. Colby is a coward and says this shit to keep him name in the media.
 
Bro just get in there and fight. Trump doesn’t care about you anymore and nowadays neither do the fans.
 
Ducks Garry but wants to fight Shavkat, suuuure.
Probably asked for an interim belt to be on the line, which is also what i believe Shavkat was asking for to stay in the card (as he should), this sounds like all talk tho.
 
The UFC should have called his bluff and printed a contract right away. It makes sense. It would give Shavkat another fight to stay fresh while he waited and if Colby doesn’t fight soon, he should be cut so it would be a chance to justify why he’s still on the roster.
 
