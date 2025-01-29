Fergelmince
Elections have consequences. Conspiring with the Enemy back in 2020 may come back to haunt Milley.
EXCLUSIVE: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will announce he is "immediately pulling" retired Gen. Mark Milley's personal security detail and security clearance, multiple senior administration officials tell Fox News.
The secretary is also directing the new acting Inspector General to conduct a review board to determine if enough evidence exists for Gen. Milley to be stripped of a star in retirement based on his actions to "undermine the chain of command" during President Donald Trump's first term, officials say.
The Pentagon will also be removing a second portrait of Gen. Milley inside the Pentagon. This one is from the Army's Marshall Corridor on the third floor honoring his service as chief-of-staff of the Army. Fox is told the removal of this second portrait will take place as soon as tonight. This means there will be no more portraits of Gen. Milley inside the Pentagon.
The first portrait of Gen. Milley, from his time as the U.S. military's top officer, was removed from the Pentagon last week on Inauguration Day less than two hours after President Trump was sworn into office.
TRUMP REVOKES SECURITY CLEARANCES OF 51 INTEL OFFICIALS WHO SIGNED DISCREDITED HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP LETTER
The now retired Gen. Milley and other former senior Trump aides had been assigned personal security details ever since Iran vowed revenge for the killing of Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in 2020 ordered by Trump in his first term.
FILE - Retired Army Gen. Mark Milley served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (AP/Jeremias Gonzalez)
On "Fox News Sunday," the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Tom Cotton said he hoped President Trump would "revisit" the decision to pull the protective security details from John Bolton, Mike Pompeo and Brian Hook who previously served under Trump.
Asked why these actions were being taken, a senior administration official who requested anonymity replied, "There is a new era of accountability in the Defense Department under President Trump's leadership—and that's exactly what the American people expect."
Gen. Milley served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2019 to 2023 under both Presidents Trump and Biden.
Read more HERE
