Gen. Timothy Haugh, head of NSA and Cyber Command, is fired
Gen. Timothy Haugh had just last week testified on Capitol Hill about the Signal leak in which a journalist had been added to a group chat with high-ranking members of the Trump administration.
www.cbsnews.com
Jim Himes of Connecticut, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, and Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
Lt. Gen. William Hartman, the current Cyber Command deputy director, will serve as acting NSA director, the source told CBS News.
Haugh's perceived close ties to retired Gen. Mark Milley — who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Trump and Biden administrations — were a strike against him, two sources told CBS News.
Mr. Trump and Milley had a public falling out over multiple incidents.
A source familiar with the discussions and a senior intelligence official told CBS News the administration is considering splitting the NSA and Cyber Command into discrete entities.
Himes said in a statement he was "deeply disturbed" by the decision.
"I have known General Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed the law and put national security first — I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this Administration," Himes said.