Social Head of NSA and Cyber Command, is fired

GreatSaintGuillotine

GreatSaintGuillotine

You may not like what I say but it's the truth.
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
19,639
Reaction score
10,852
www.cbsnews.com

Gen. Timothy Haugh, head of NSA and Cyber Command, is fired

Gen. Timothy Haugh had just last week testified on Capitol Hill about the Signal leak in which a journalist had been added to a group chat with high-ranking members of the Trump administration.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

Jim Himes of Connecticut, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, and Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Lt. Gen. William Hartman, the current Cyber Command deputy director, will serve as acting NSA director, the source told CBS News.

Haugh's perceived close ties to retired Gen. Mark Milley — who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Trump and Biden administrations — were a strike against him, two sources told CBS News.

Mr. Trump and Milley had a public falling out over multiple incidents.

A source familiar with the discussions and a senior intelligence official told CBS News the administration is considering splitting the NSA and Cyber Command into discrete entities.

Himes said in a statement he was "deeply disturbed" by the decision.

"I have known General Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed the law and put national security first — I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this Administration," Himes said.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AmonTobin
International Russia is not a significant cyber threat to the U.S. anymore, Trump's new Defense Secretary says.
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
deviake
deviake
Fergelmince
Elections Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Strips Mark Milley of Security Clearance, Milley May Face Demotion In Retirement
2 3 4
Replies
74
Views
2K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Fox by the Sea
  • Poll Poll
Crime Tulsi starts the intelligence community cleanup, fires over 100 participants in "horrific" lgbtq NSA chat
11 12 13
Replies
255
Views
5K
GreatSaintGuillotine
GreatSaintGuillotine
Orgasmo
Social Biden Considering New Pardons for Anthony Fauci, Liz Cheney, Mark Milley and Adam Schiff
10 11 12
Replies
231
Views
7K
Big Nasty Edison
Big Nasty Edison

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,005
Messages
57,134,981
Members
175,552
Latest member
kyejay87

Share this page

Back
Top