"Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared detailed plans about a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen on a second Signal group chat that included his wife, lawyer and brother...

The revelation comes as some of Hegseth’s closest advisers have begun sounding the alarm about the secretary’s judgment, including his former press secretary, John Ullyot, and three former senior officials Hegseth fired last week — his top adviser Dan Caldwell, deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick, and Colin Carroll, who served as chief of staff to the deputy secretary of defense.

Hegseth continued using the chat, which was on his personal phone...Hegseth’s brother Phil, as well as his lawyer Tim Parlatore, both have jobs at the Department of Defense. But his wife, Jennifer, does not, despite Hegseth regularly including her during the beginning of his tenure in meetings with foreign leaders. It is not clear whether everyone in the second Signal chat has a security clearance."

Hegseth shared detailed military plans in second Signal chat that included his wife and brother

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared detailed plans about a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen on a second Signal group chat that included his wife, lawyer and brother, three people familiar with the chat told CNN.
Of course, this isn't every hallmark of fascism. Someone points out that you are not only breaking the law, but endangering the lives of our troops by doing so? Fire them!

Let me just remind everyone again. This is a guy who was hired and put in charge of the most powerful military on earth, because Trump liked watching him on Fox News, and, might I add, under the much touted, much repeated auspices of "NO MORE DEI - WHAT MATTERS IS COMPETENCY! BEST MAN FOR THE JOB!!".

Funny how all you 'best man for the job' types will never have the brains to understand the absolute hypocrisy in simultaneously root for protectionism.
 
Here's the free link to the NYT article:


Highlights (lowlights?) include:

  • Hegeseth was part of a second Signal group that shared details of the military operation
  • Hegseth personally created this group
  • It included his wife and about a dozen other people from his personal and professional inner circle
  • The group was named "Defense | Team Huddle"
  • It was on his private phone, rather than Government one.
  • It's unclear why his wife, brother and personal lawyer, who were in the group, had any reason to be briefed on the operational details
  • Details included flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets targeting the Houthis in Yemen
 
This guy needs to be out of a job.. what a joke

Competency my fucking ass

I was all for being open minded for cabinet positions if Trump thought they could do the job.. but when someone shows you how retarded they are, you best believe them.. especially when they are running the strongest military in human history
 
I can only imagine if this was a black person doing this lol

They would be 50 pages of people calling them a dei hire or other bs but if you’re white and fuck up everyday it’s just a normal work week

These mfkers so incompetent they struggle to not fuck up carrying a trophy lol
 
