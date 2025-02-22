  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Fired.





...



This evening the President announced that he intends to nominate Lieutenant General Dan "Razin" Caine, USAF, for the position of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation's highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council.

General Caine embodies the warfighter ethos and is exactly the leader we need to meet the moment. I look forward to working with him. The outgoing Chairman, Gen. Charles "CQ" Brown, Jr., USAF, has served with distinction in a career spanning four decades of honorable service. I have come to know him as a thoughtful adviser and salute him for his distinguished service to our country.

I am also requesting nominations for the positions of Chief of Naval Operations and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff. The incumbents in these important roles, Admiral Lisa Franchetti and General James Slife, respectively, have had distinguished careers. We thank them for their service and dedication to our country. We are also requesting nominations for the Judge Advocates General for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting, and winning wars.

- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth
 
I love it because the guy he is nominating is Dan “Raizen” Caine.

Months, even year or two prior to the 2024 election, Trump would mention him at his rallies, and my buddy love raising canes chicken. So I sent him a couple clips of Trump talking about the general when the chicken place opened up near by.

so funny to see it come full circle meow





 
"The move follows Trump’s push to remove military leaders who support diversity and inclusion. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who took office four weeks ago, has backed this approach. During his Senate confirmation hearing, he suggested reviewing senior officers based on merit and commitment to military standards. In the past, Hegseth had questioned whether Brown’s appointment was based on race.

Brown was at the US-Mexico border assessing the military’s role in Trump’s executive order on illegal immigration when he was dismissed. His removal comes despite support from key lawmakers and a seemingly cordial meeting with Trump in December.

As an experienced F-16 pilot, Brown was seen as a key figure in shifting the military’s focus from Middle Eastern conflicts to countering threats from China. His nomination as chairman was widely supported, with the Senate confirming him 98-0. Before that, in June 2020, he gained attention for speaking out on racial bias in the military."

And yet:
  • There are over 9,313 air force pilots currently employed in the United States.
  • 20.0% of all air force pilots are women, while 80.0% are men.
  • The average air force pilot age is 44 years old.
  • The most common ethnicity of air force pilots is White (82.1%), followed by Hispanic or Latino (6.8%), Unknown (5.5%) and Asian (2.7%).
  • In 2022, women earned 95% of what men earned.
  • 9% of all air force pilots are LGBT.
  • Air force pilots are 66% more likely to work at private companies in comparison to public companies.
Lord theres just too dang many non white male pilots I tells ya. Gotta get that number above 80%!!
 
I’m surprised he lasted the month.

I thought he would be a day 1 guy but it seemed he was getting on fine with everybody.

He got kind words on the way out.

That’s more than can be said about any Biden appointee and even most Trump appointees.
 
So the average woman they hired is as good as the average man? I don’t see your stats there for that. I just see the usual racist sexist kkk argument that is so popular with American people. Have you tried telling them you’ll take the kids away if you don’t let them cut their dicks off? That usually helps get support to your cause
 
They fired an incredibly decorated black man because of his race and hired a white man who "has not had key assignments identified in law as prerequisites for the job, including serving as either the vice chairman, a combatant commander or a service chief. That requirement could be waived if the president determines such action is necessary in the national interest". You cheer on this segregationist cruelty? So sad.
 
You cheer on this segregationist cruelty? So sad.
Nah. This isn't a particularly passionate subject either -- it's just news, and somewhat surprising it wasn't done sooner. I was actually about to post General Brown's last tweet in the Border Crossings thread earlier just as this came through the wire.

 
