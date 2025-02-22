



Fired.











...







This evening the President announced that he intends to nominate Lieutenant General Dan "Razin" Caine, USAF, for the position of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation's highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council.



General Caine embodies the warfighter ethos and is exactly the leader we need to meet the moment. I look forward to working with him. The outgoing Chairman, Gen. Charles "CQ" Brown, Jr., USAF, has served with distinction in a career spanning four decades of honorable service. I have come to know him as a thoughtful adviser and salute him for his distinguished service to our country.



I am also requesting nominations for the positions of Chief of Naval Operations and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff. The incumbents in these important roles, Admiral Lisa Franchetti and General James Slife, respectively, have had distinguished careers. We thank them for their service and dedication to our country. We are also requesting nominations for the Judge Advocates General for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.



Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting, and winning wars.



- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth