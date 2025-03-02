AmonTobin
Hegseth: Trump Will Install New Military Attorneys Who Won’t Be ‘Roadblocks to Anything’
Senator Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, wrote in a Washington Post opinion article Saturday: "...Firing the military's most senior legal advisers is an unprecedented and explicit move to install officers who will yield to the president's interpretation of the law, with the expectation they will be little more than yes men on the most consequential questions of military law."
Representative Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat, wrote in an X post on Friday night: "Dictators or wannabe kings fire generals who don't agree with their politics. This isn't a banana republic. What Trump and Hegseth are doing is un-American, unpatriotic. It's definition of politicizing our military, and we should expect to see loyalty oaths (not to the Constitution) and worse coming soon."
https://www.newsweek.com/fox-news-host-confronts-pete-hegseth-backlash-pentagon-firings-2035005
"Among the firings were a dozen senior military leaders late last week including Gen. CQ Brown Jr., who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the chief of naval operations; Gen. Jim Slife, vice chief of the Air Force; and the judge advocates general for the services. Top leaders had been targeted as part of the campaign to rid the military of so-called “woke” leaders, but the firing of the JAGs didn’t seem to fall into that category."
https://www.politico.com/news/2025/02/27/pentagon-social-media-dei-00206453
"Protests led by military families are generally uncommon. A spokesperson at the Department of Defense did not respond to the Guardian’s request for comment about the protests.
The actions were in response to a spate of anti-DEI initiatives Hegseth implemented. Since his confirmation last month, Hegseth has banned Black History Month celebrations and similar events. He has also restricted access to several books in defense department schools that children of US military families attended."
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/feb/12/pete-hegseth-dei-protest-germany
