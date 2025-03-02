  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Law Pete Hegseth Accidentally Says The Quiet Part Out Loud

Hegseth: Trump Will Install New Military Attorneys Who Won’t Be ‘Roadblocks to Anything’






Senator Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, wrote in a Washington Post opinion article Saturday: "...Firing the military's most senior legal advisers is an unprecedented and explicit move to install officers who will yield to the president's interpretation of the law, with the expectation they will be little more than yes men on the most consequential questions of military law."

Representative Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat, wrote in an X post on Friday night: "Dictators or wannabe kings fire generals who don't agree with their politics. This isn't a banana republic. What Trump and Hegseth are doing is un-American, unpatriotic. It's definition of politicizing our military, and we should expect to see loyalty oaths (not to the Constitution) and worse coming soon."

https://www.newsweek.com/fox-news-host-confronts-pete-hegseth-backlash-pentagon-firings-2035005

"Among the firings were a dozen senior military leaders late last week including Gen. CQ Brown Jr., who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the chief of naval operations; Gen. Jim Slife, vice chief of the Air Force; and the judge advocates general for the services. Top leaders had been targeted as part of the campaign to rid the military of so-called “woke” leaders, but the firing of the JAGs didn’t seem to fall into that category."

https://www.politico.com/news/2025/02/27/pentagon-social-media-dei-00206453

"Protests led by military families are generally uncommon. A spokesperson at the Department of Defense did not respond to the Guardian’s request for comment about the protests.

The actions were in response to a spate of anti-DEI initiatives Hegseth implemented. Since his confirmation last month, Hegseth has banned Black History Month celebrations and similar events. He has also restricted access to several books in defense department schools that children of US military families attended."

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/feb/12/pete-hegseth-dei-protest-germany
 
The perfect guy to say it. Someone whose number one qualification for the job (according to Trump) is that he'll gladly do the bidding of the dear leader regardless of whether it's illegal or not.

Gotta get rid of all those pesky lawyers who might end up being "road blocks" arguing that the military needs to follow the law or anything.
 
“Accidentally”, “Quiet part”?

Don’t know what fucking project 2025 is guy? Cry harder
 
This guy is a Christian Zionist....He wrote book about how Jewish people have a divine right to the lands promised to them in the Old Testament and he believes that the return of the Jewish people to Israel is a prerequisite for Christ's return to earth. The guy is insane in the membrane. I'd rather have DeSantis in a position like this. I trust him more.....
 
filthybliss said:
This guy is a Christian Zionist....He wrote book about how Jewish people have a divine right to the lands promised to them in the Old Testament and he believes that the return of the Jewish people to Israel is a prerequisite for Christ's return to earth. The guy is insane in the membrane. I'd rather have DeSantis in a position like this. I trust him more.....
Yeah, that's weird shit.
 
Good. Activists have no place in the Military.
 
shunyata said:
I mean, the second quote is probably true.

Can he even read if he tries? Couldn't read the king's invitation for a state visit to the UK.
Yes, he's also a nazi. Everyone that you disagree with is both evil and cripplingly stupid.
 
