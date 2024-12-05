Orgasmo
@Silver
Dec 13, 2013
13,227
5,511
Murican politics has more drama than a soap opera. Looks suspect as fuck.
President Joe Biden and his senior aides are discussing possible preemptive pardons for people who might be targeted by the incoming Trump administration, according to a source close to the president.
Possible names include current and former officials such as retired Gen. Mark Milley, former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen.-elect Adam Schiff and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Biden considering preemptive pardons for officials Trump might target: Source
The consideration comes after Biden issued a full pardon for his son Hunter -- a move that prompted backlash from Republicans and many Democrats.
abcnews.go.com