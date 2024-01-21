Elections Ron DeSantis drops out of Republican presidential race: how do you grade his campaign?

panem-et-circenses

panem-et-circenses

"Ron DeSantis, the hard-right governor of Florida, has ended his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination and endorsed Donald Trump."

The Guardian

Give his campaign a letter grade.

I'm going to go with a D-. The outcome was clear: the republicans were going with horrible Trump. But Ron ran anyway. He gave it a try, so for his effort I will award him a D-.
 
Dang I thought he should have wait for Nikki to drop and battle Trump. Even though trump has it locked.
I don't think he would be able to battle it out with TR7MP. They have the same radical base and in that arena TR7MP is King. His chance would be coming in second, over Haley, and then being the nominee once TR7MP gets disqualified. That SCOTUS ruling should be incoming pretty soon so I don't see why he didn't wait.
 
240120-desantis-campaign-mb-2136-f84a58.jpg

“Staffers are putting their dedication and devotion to electing Gov. DeSantis and they come in and the CEO, the chairman of the organization, is sitting there working on a puzzle for hours,” said a Never Back Down staffer who was there.
‘A total failure to launch’: Why Ron DeSantis was doomed from the start (before he ended his campaign)​


Even at the time, doubts were starting to creep up. Not everyone in DeSantis’ inner circle agreed with the decision to launch with Musk.

“When they decided to do the Twitter Spaces launch, maybe then at that point, I knew they were stupid,” one former Never Back Down adviser told NBC News.
He seemed to be similar to Scott Walker. A lot of hype but hardly anyone who knew about him in headlines heard him actually speak/ mannerisms. Once they started, there wasn’t as much excitement for him. Also, the plan to beat a huge frontrunner by not running against them at all wasnt never going to work. I could see a long game strategy thinking about if the lawsuits cause Trump to bow out but that seems like low probability as well.
 
Scheme said:
All he had to do was wait until 2028 and then he was basically guaranteed to be the nominee. It's one of the worst political moves of recent history. Now he may be too tarnished to ever run again.
I wouldn't go that far. People have short memories, and Trump won't be around forever. He's still viable as a candidate down the road as long as he remains popular at his post, but this was just a straight up delusional move. Until Trump is truly out of the picture, it's hard to tell how anybody would do without his shadow looming over them.
 
