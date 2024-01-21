panem-et-circenses
In the garden
Double Yellow Card
- Joined
- May 26, 2021
- Messages
- 6,056
- Reaction score
- 9,305
"Ron DeSantis, the hard-right governor of Florida, has ended his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination and endorsed Donald Trump."
The Guardian
Give his campaign a letter grade.
I'm going to go with a D-. The outcome was clear: the republicans were going with horrible Trump. But Ron ran anyway. He gave it a try, so for his effort I will award him a D-.
The Guardian
Give his campaign a letter grade.
I'm going to go with a D-. The outcome was clear: the republicans were going with horrible Trump. But Ron ran anyway. He gave it a try, so for his effort I will award him a D-.