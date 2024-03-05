Political beef with ‘fake’ animal protein: Florida Senate passes ban on lab-grown meat Cultivated meat, or meat grown from animal cells in a lab, is on the verge of being outlawed in Florida, after the Senate voted 26-10 this week to ban its production in the state.

You need meat, OK? We are going to have meat in Florida,” DeSantis said at a recent news conference while blasting corporations for forcing “woke” ideology on consumers. “You can’t have fake meat. It doesn’t work.”

- Florida Senate passed a Bill that would ban the sale, manufacture and distribution of lab-crown (aka cultivated ) meat- Gov. DeSantis supports the ban- The Florida Cattleman's Association supports the ban---------I thought Republicans supported small government and individual liberties. Unless it is unsafe and the FDA has an issue with it how can this be legal, to ban a product?Sounds a lot like special interest (Meat and Ranching industry) influenced the Republicans. Also seems like this is another Republican pet-peeve in the ongoing anti 'woke' culture wars, because the populist right believes we are all being coerced to accept synthetic meat since raising cattle exacerbates climate change.People should have a choice (assuming it's safe). No one is forced to eat synthetic meat but by banning it people are being forced to not have a choice.