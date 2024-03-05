MicroBrew
- Florida Senate passed a Bill that would ban the sale, manufacture and distribution of lab-crown (aka cultivated ) meat
- Gov. DeSantis supports the ban
- The Florida Cattleman's Association supports the ban
----
It's sort of ironic that Florida — a state that really prides itself on individual liberty — is considering a law that will actually just restrict consumers from having a choice of what they want to buy,” said Rossmeissl, Eat Just’s marketing head. “The consumer should be able to decide.”
-
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has thrown his weight behind legislation to ban what he and Republican colleagues are calling “fake meat” – beef, chicken, pork and seafood grown from animal cells cultivated in a lab.
“You need meat, OK? We are going to have meat in Florida,” DeSantis said at a recent news conference while blasting corporations for forcing “woke” ideology on consumers. “You can’t have fake meat. It doesn’t work.”
But lab-cultivated meat isn’t grown, researched or sold in Florida, and it isn’t fake. The federal government has approved it for sale after years of testing but has licensed just two companies to sell it so far.
-----
I thought Republicans supported small government and individual liberties. Unless it is unsafe and the FDA has an issue with it how can this be legal, to ban a product?
Sounds a lot like special interest (Meat and Ranching industry) influenced the Republicans. Also seems like this is another Republican pet-peeve in the ongoing anti 'woke' culture wars, because the populist right believes we are all being coerced to accept synthetic meat since raising cattle exacerbates climate change.
People should have a choice (assuming it's safe). No one is forced to eat synthetic meat but by banning it people are being forced to not have a choice.
