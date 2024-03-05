MicroBrew
- The Bill would make it a traffic infraction if you drive on left lane unless you are passing
- Passed the Florida Senate 37 - 0 . Now goes to Govenor DeSantis to sign it into law.
TALLAHASSEE - A bill that seeks to prevent motorists from cruising in left lanes of highways is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The Senate on Thursday voted 37-0 to pass the bill (HB 317), which would apply to drivers on highways with at least two lanes in the same direction and speed limits of 65 mph or higher. The House voted 113-3 last week to pass the bill.
The RIGHT Lane
On multi-lane streets, roads and highways, section 316.081(3), Florida Statutes, requires that drivers drive in the right-hand lanes to prevent impeding the flow of traffic resulting in dangerous driving situations. DRIVE IN THE RIGHT LANE AND PASS ON THE LEFT...
www.flhsmv.gov
