News Florida Senate passes Bill that makes it an infraction to drive slow in the left lane

MicroBrew

MicroBrew

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 9, 2007
Messages
52,453
Reaction score
24,062
- The Bill would make it a traffic infraction if you drive on left lane unless you are passing
- Passed the Florida Senate 37 - 0 . Now goes to Govenor DeSantis to sign it into law.

www.flhsmv.gov

The RIGHT Lane

Language | Idioma English Español On multi-lane streets, roads and highways, section 316.081(3), Florida Statutes, requires that drivers drive in the right-hand lanes to prevent impeding the flow of traffic resulting in dangerous driving situations. DRIVE IN THE RIGHT LANE AND PASS ON THE LEFT...
www.flhsmv.gov

--

TALLAHASSEE - A bill that seeks to prevent motorists from cruising in left lanes of highways is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Senate on Thursday voted 37-0 to pass the bill (HB 317), which would apply to drivers on highways with at least two lanes in the same direction and speed limits of 65 mph or higher. The House voted 113-3 last week to pass the bill.
www.cbsnews.com

Florida left lane driving restrictions pass

Bill sent to Gov. Desantis for his signature
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com
 
That's ironic considering Florida is the top U.S. state retirees move to.
 
5dbb90600687e6509c240ab4e970663e.gif
 
Supposedly it's already a law in Texas but I've never actually seen or heard about anybody getting a ticket for it
 
That's awesome and more states should do that.

I think maybe 10 states enforce the notion of staying the hell outta the left lane unless to pass. I know whenever I drive in Michigan, they enforce it on the open roads for sure.
 
What sucks is there used to be no law necessary for this when people actually had respect for other people on the road.

Driving slow in the left lane and blocking traffic is something that seems to have started in California and slowly started infecting other states.
 
The title says infraction if you drive slow in the left lane. The first line of the post says infraction if you drive at all, unless passing. What is it?
 
We have the signs up already, and it changed nothing. Assholes on I75 going 50 in the left while signs everywhere telling them to stick to the right.

Though if even one ticket is given out, it will make my day.
 
Bagatur said:
The title says infraction if you drive slow in the left lane. The first line of the post says infraction if you drive at all, unless passing. What is it?
Click to expand...
Driving slow in the left lane alludes to treating the left lane like it was the middle or right lane, because if you are passing you are not driving slow.
 
I drive the speed limit in the left lane and if you are in a rush it's not my fault - leave earlier next time

Never got a ticket
 
Would you all calm down,

None of this is going to matter in the long run when we start to let our vehicles drive us everywhere.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,120
Messages
55,191,328
Members
174,668
Latest member
bella360

Share this page

Back
Top