Florida Senate votes to ban heat-related worker protections


Florida Senate votes to ban heat-related worker protections

Florida Republicans are at it again...


"Communities across Florida soon may not be able to create employment regulations. The Senate approved a bill Tuesday that would ban cities and counties from having heat protections in place for workers."

But have no fear. Republicans have a solution. Can you guess what it is?

Trumbull said getting rid of local heat protections doesn’t mean employers won’t take care of their workers.

"Every business owner cares about their employees. We’re in a market where if you don’t like where you work, there’s somebody willing to hire you the same day or the next day,” Sen. Trumbull said.

That's right. The businesses don't need those pesky break and shade regulations.. They'll regulate themselves out of the goodness of their hearts.

They're absolutely shameless at this point with their blatant disdain for working people.
 
"The bill, introduced by Republican Senator Jay Trumbull, is aimed at creating consistent rules across the state. Supporters argue that a patchwork of local regulations is a burden to businesses and creates confusion."
 
As someone who has worked outside in the heat in Florida I find myself really skeptical that this a good idea. At least let cities make these decisions on their own instead of making it for them.
 
"The bill, introduced by Republican Senator Jay Trumbull, is aimed at creating consistent rules across the state. Supporters argue that a patchwork of local regulations is a burden to businesses and creates confusion."
Thank you big government for taking away breaks instead of giving them to make things consistent. I love big brother
 
Thank you big government for taking away breaks instead of giving them to make things consistent. I love big brother
I think its a silly justification since we are a big state with some variation in climate. Some cities can have average lows and highs that are 15-20 degrees lower than in other cities so some protections might make sense in some cities and not others. Might as well just let cities decide on their own.
 
You really believe the Crap you spew bro ?! The “ liberals .” Just admit you want “ liberals “ or democrats dead and /or in camps. Go ahead . Be honest with yourself bro for once. It’s ok. You can be open here on sherdog. Nothing bad will happen. Mods will understand . Pull the trigger and tell us what should happen to liberals . Tell us what Daddy wants you to say.
 
I think it’s a silly justification since we are a big state with some variation in climate. Some cities can have average lows and highs that are 15-20 degrees lower than in other cities so some protections might make sense in some cities and not others. Might as well just let cities decide on their own.
It’s incredibly stupid reasoning when Florida is hot it’s hot all over , 85 degrees with a hundred percent humidity is still hot.
 
Is asinine questions a good tactic for you? Do you feel people respond well or think you’re smart when you do this?
I can't seem to find anything that states workers are "losing breaks". I just see where the regulations are going to be set and mandated by the state.
 
which ones were taken away?
Look at the reports of how much hotter it's gotten in Florida over the past fifty years, and how much hotter it's going to get.

Which ones were taken away? ALL the new ones that would have been created to protect people.

You don't ban the creation of new legislation to smooth out enforcement without simultaneously introducing state protection laws, or at the very least the mechanism for implementing them as needed.
 
I bet this won't stop liberals from moving there. Stay your asses in California
I can't speak for California but people aren't moving there from the North East to do labor. I only know 2 types of people moving down there. Retirees and remote workers.
 
