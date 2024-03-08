Florida Republicans are at it again... ​

"Communities across Florida soon may not be able to create employment regulations. The Senate approved a bill Tuesday that would ban cities and counties from having heat protections in place for workers."



But have no fear. Republicans have a solution. Can you guess what it is?



Trumbull said getting rid of local heat protections doesn’t mean employers won’t take care of their workers.



Every business owner cares about their employees

. We’re in a market where if you don’t like where you work, there’s somebody willing to hire you the same day or the next day,” Sen. Trumbull said.

That's right. The businesses don't need those pesky break and shade regulations.. They'll regulate themselves out of the goodness of their hearts.They're absolutely shameless at this point with their blatant disdain for working people.