Ray Longo picks Tom Aspinall to beat Jon Jones

RockyLockridge said:
Yeah And I picked Ironman to beat batman, But that's never happening so no need to dwell on it.
Wow, only here for the Jones cumshot over his face liked this ridiculous post

You know when you like retarded arguments just because they are from people on your side of the debate you actually make yourself look ridiculous and reduce your credibility as a poster

If someone said Jon should fight Tom because tomatoes in Taiwan cost less than private jet planes in Brazil I'm not gonna moronically clap along and like that post as it would make me look like a dumbass with no mental reasoning skills
 
Red Lantern said:
LMAO. Ngl I agree with Rocky but your reply cracks me up too much.
I'm not sure how anyone can agree with Rocky. Its a retarded point

We're on a karate forum. World renowned coach who has coached multiple UFC champs predicts outcome of most exciting potential title fight out there in the blue ribbon weight class.

Of course discussing this is worthwhile

Unless you are a fan girl for one fighter and not the sport
 
SuperAlly said:
Are you a famous face in the comic book universe who has written several world renowned comics or is this a retarded and irrelevant point?
My point is ironman is Marvel and Batman Is DC they will never fight or appear together in media for that reason, Like Jones will never Fight aspinall. I was not implying that him picking aspinall is wrong and that Aspinall Would not win. I'm only commenting that they will not fight. Not that Aspinall Will not win.
 
RockyLockridge said:
My point is ironman is Marvel and Batman Is DC they will never fight or appear together in media for that reason, Like Jones will never Fight aspinall. I was not implying that him picking aspinall is wrong and that Aspinall Would not win. I'm only commenting that they will not fight. Not that Aspinall Will not win.
Your point is dumb

Aspinal and Jones are both Marvel and at this time the smart money is on this fight likely happening

It ain't DC v Marvel, UFC v PFL. It's UFC v UFC.

Dumb post with poor analogy is dumb
 
SuperAlly said:
Your point is dumb

Aspinal and Jones are both Marvel and at this time the smart money is on this fight likely happening

It ain't DC v Marvel, UFC v PFL. It's UFC v UFC.

Dumb post with poor analogy is dumb
Ok.

I'm not convinced jones will take that fight, But I'd be happy to be wrong.
 
SuperAlly said:
Probably

But Ray trains Chris and I don't think has anything to do with Tom

So again, its a bizarre retort seeking a false equivalence
Honestly in my mind I favor Tom a bit against Jon Jones. Maybe 60-40 cause he is younger and naturally bigger. I love both guys and would love to see if the fight happens.

I just wanted to shit on Ray. I dislike him cause he was crying about Gegard kneeing Weidman while being happy Sterling using loophole to beat Yan.
 
Red Lantern said:
Honestly in my mind I favor Tom a bit against Jon Jones. Maybe 60-40 cause he is younger and naturally bigger. I love both guys and would love to see if the fight happens.

I just wanted to shit on Ray. I dislike him cause he was crying about Gegard kneeing Weidman while being happy Sterling using loophole to beat Yan.
Fair enough

I don't hate Jon. I think Tom would win for similar reasons to you.

A good big un beats a good little un.

I think a great HW beats a GOAT LHW

But I just wanna see it

Would be box office

A UFC version of something like Fury Usyk

All fight fans should want it

And Jones can lose and retain GOAT status because of the age and size discrepancy

So let's do it
 
jon-jones-bones.gif
 
