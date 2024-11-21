Ray Longo picks Tom Aspinall to beat Jon Jones

RockyLockridge said: Yeah And I picked Ironman to beat batman, But that's never happening so no need to dwell on it. Click to expand...

Wow, only here for the Jones cumshot over his face liked this ridiculous postYou know when you like retarded arguments just because they are from people on your side of the debate you actually make yourself look ridiculous and reduce your credibility as a posterIf someone said Jon should fight Tom because tomatoes in Taiwan cost less than private jet planes in Brazil I'm not gonna moronically clap along and like that post as it would make me look like a dumbass with no mental reasoning skills