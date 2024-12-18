Poatan, Aspinall or Ngannou - Who has the best chance in beating Jon Jones?

Choose One.

  • Total voters
    59
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Obviously a fight with Ngannou and Jones is virtually impossible.

But if the fight did happen, out of the three guys I mentioned who has the best chance in beating jones?

I would say Ngannou for obvious reasons.

Screenshot.png


qvxd01lr61nwdlk13akl.jpg



5c782d8d3bb8226059887867ae3f9d89
 
Trabaho said:
Jon is the official betting underdog vs Aspinal and Nganou. Periera doesn't belong in this discussion.
Click to expand...

Well we got one vote for Poatan. Sounds like he so far worth discussing.
 
Close between Tom and Ngannou. Frank is bigger and has longer reach, more one shot KO power and is more battle tested at the top levels. Tom is younger, more agile and seemingly more well rounded. Both of them are serious threats to Jon.


You cant put Poatan in the same bracket tbh. Its a pretty big fight commercially and it'd be cool to see (AFTER Jon/Tom) but the route to victory for Jon in that fight seems pretty clear cut.
 
svmr_db said:
He's the most likely of the three to get the Ciryl Gane treatment & submitted in the first round. He would be a massive underdog if that fight was ever made.
Click to expand...
He's also tougher than the other two which counts for a lot when the guy is clearly technically light years ahead of all three.
 
Today I have to go with Tom because he's active.
I think Frank from 3 years ago before he left the UFC to go on the boxing side quest has a better chance than Tom today, however.
 
haj02 said:
He's also tougher than the other two which counts for a lot when the guy is clearly technically light years ahead of all three.
Click to expand...

Lol I'd like to hear how you came to the conclusion of Pereira supposedly being "tougher" than Ngannou & Aspinall.
 
All are better strikers, but only Aspinall seems to have the ground game to beat Jones.
Ngannou developed some wrestling and is big and powerful. I think he keeps it standing long enough to knock Jones out.
Pereira has the worst ground game and is the lightest. Smallest chance, that's why Jones wants to fight him.
 
svmr_db said:
Lol I'd like to hear how you came to the conclusion of Pereira supposedly being "tougher" than Ngannou & Aspinall.
Click to expand...
Well, Francis has shown he's mentally affected post defeat see the Lewis performance and the fact he was scared to strike with Renan Ferreira post getting KO'd by Joshua. Aspinall's constant whining instead of forcing Jones hand by taking on anybody and everybody shows he's also mentally weak. Poatan has displayed no such signs of mental weakness or cowardice.
 
Thread shows inactivity pays off as a strategy. Razor close fights with Santos and Reyes and he has declined in inactivity since then but wins over a white belt grappler and a retired person make people actually think he's a top fighter in 2024. 2024 Jon is absolutely nothing at all like 2014 Jon but people are still getting high off those 2014 resume fumes and highlight reels.

I will say that he could beat Alex though via that glaring grappling loophole. Says more about how fixed the UFC is that Alex somehow won 2 belts without ever facing a top 40 fighter with a grappling base lol. And of course arguably lost to the best grappler he faced (Jan). Jon vs Tom and even today's Francis though? Extremely doubtful Jon would not get finished.

Time is a bitch man.
 
Ngannou

gap

Aspinall
Pereira
 
