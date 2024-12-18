Poatan, Aspinall or Ngannou - Who has the best chance in beating Jon Jones?

Thread shows inactivity pays off as a strategy. Razor close fights with Santos and Reyes and he has declined in inactivity since then but wins over a white belt grappler and a retired person make people actually think he's a top fighter in 2024. 2024 Jon is absolutely nothing at all like 2014 Jon but people are still getting high off those 2014 resume fumes and highlight reels.



I will say that he could beat Alex though via that glaring grappling loophole. Says more about how fixed the UFC is that Alex somehow won 2 belts without ever facing a top 40 fighter with a grappling base lol. And of course arguably lost to the best grappler he faced (Jan). Jon vs Tom and even today's Francis though? Extremely doubtful Jon would not get finished.



Time is a bitch man.