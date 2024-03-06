O'Malley still undefeated (in his mind)

S

When he lost to Chito he got a lot of shit for saying it didn't count. After a few weeks he seemed to backtrack.

But here he is again saying it didn't count.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Sean O'Malley unbothered by loss to Marlon Vera ahead of UFC 299 rematch: 'Look where I'm at now'

“I’m excited to go out there and do what I was going to do in that first fight,” Sean O’Malley said ahead of UFC 299.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com
If O’Malley were to lose Saturday, he’d count the defeat as a first to Vera and not a second.

“If he were to beat me, he’d beat me once,” O’Malley said. “It’s that simple.”
I suppose he thinks TKO's from injuries that the opponent caused doesn't count.

I'm mostly amused because I really thought he'd given up on this train of thought after getting shredded for it online.
 
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Chito better shut him up.
Would be interesting hearing the levels of delusion he's in once that happens.
At least he's got a "personality", I guess.
 
Well lots here after the fight were saying the injuries count and Chito would win a rematch, yet now seem to take Sean's side in the rematch. I don't like injury wins because it's usually something they can't replicate. I don't think Blaydes can beat Aspinall the same way for example.
 
I agree that most injuries should be NCs, but this was the direct effect of Chito kicking him. It's not like he stepped wrong and blew his knee like Carlos Condit or Tom Aspinall.
 
Skarsgard said:
I agree that most injuries should be NCs, but this was the direct effect of Chito kicking him. It's not like he stepped wrong and blew his knee like Carlos Condit or Tom Aspinall.
woodley-c-min.png
Im the biggest WEC fan boy in the world, but Tyron blasted Condits' knee. Tell the truth brother

condit-woodley-injury.png
 
Tweak896 said:
Well lots here after the fight were saying the injuries count and Chito would win a rematch, yet now seem to take Sean's side in the rematch. I don't like injury wins because it's usually something they can't replicate. I don't think Blaydes can beat Aspinall the same way for example.
It wasn’t an injury though, it was drop foot from a leg kick which we’ve seen happen in other fights. High profile example is DJ vs. Cejudo 2.

And as far as changing predictions, been 3 and a half years and Sean has proven himself more since then while Chito has shown a ceiling. Not surprising some would change their perspective.
 
He says this stuff as a joke and to get a rise out of easily triggered dorks on the internet. He doesn't really believe any of it.

It's the same as when he claims to be the first person to "finish" Pedro lol.
 
sdpdude9 said:
It wasn’t an injury though, it was drop foot from a leg kick which we’ve seen happen in other fights. High profile example is DJ vs. Cejudo 2.

And as far as changing predictions, been 3 and a half years and Sean has proven himself more since then while Chito has shown a ceiling. Not surprising some would change their perspective.
his leg was permanently out for the fight, idk
 
They didn't even stop the fight because of his injury, they stopped the fight because he got KO'd.
 
If Chito somehow hits that nerve again, I will laugh for days.
 
