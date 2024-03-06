O'Malley still undefeated (in his mind)

it didn't count

Sean O'Malley unbothered by loss to Marlon Vera ahead of UFC 299 rematch: 'Look where I'm at now' “I’m excited to go out there and do what I was going to do in that first fight,” Sean O’Malley said ahead of UFC 299.

If O’Malley were to lose Saturday, he’d count the defeat as a first to Vera and not a second.



“If he were to beat me, he’d beat me once,” O’Malley said. “It’s that simple.” Click to expand...

injuries that the opponent caused

When he lost to Chito he got a lot of shit for saying it didn't count. After a few weeks he seemed to backtrack.But here he is again sayingI suppose he thinks TKO's fromdoesn't count.I'm mostly amused because I really thought he'd given up on this train of thought after getting shredded for it online.