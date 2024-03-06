O'Malley still undefeated (in his mind)

SeattleFightFan
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Dec 8, 2004
- Messages
- 35,163
- Reaction score
- 9,458
When he lost to Chito he got a lot of shit for saying it didn't count. After a few weeks he seemed to backtrack.
But here he is again saying it didn't count.
I suppose he thinks TKO's from injuries that the opponent caused doesn't count.
I'm mostly amused because I really thought he'd given up on this train of thought after getting shredded for it online.
But here he is again saying it didn't count.
Sean O'Malley unbothered by loss to Marlon Vera ahead of UFC 299 rematch: 'Look where I'm at now'
“I’m excited to go out there and do what I was going to do in that first fight,” Sean O’Malley said ahead of UFC 299.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
If O’Malley were to lose Saturday, he’d count the defeat as a first to Vera and not a second.
“If he were to beat me, he’d beat me once,” O’Malley said. “It’s that simple.”
I suppose he thinks TKO's from injuries that the opponent caused doesn't count.
I'm mostly amused because I really thought he'd given up on this train of thought after getting shredded for it online.