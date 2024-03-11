News Ilia Topuria Advises Sean O'Malley to Defend Title Before Moving Up a Division

UFC 299 The Aftermath
Ilia-Topuria2.jpg


While Ilia Topuria is eyeing another belt before defending his featherweight title, he has advised Sean O'Malley to defend the bantamweight strap once more before making a double-champ bid.





O’Malley successfully defended his bantamweight title for the first time with a dominant unanimous decision win over Marlon Vera in the main event at UFC 299 on Saturday. Going into the fight, “Suga” had been rallying for a clash against Topuria if he defeated Vera.

O’Malley reiterated his callout in his post-fight Octagon interview while also keeping the door open for another bantamweight title defense against Merab Dvalishvili if the UFC wants to go in that direction.

“I want Illia. Baby, give me Illia… He’s a scary f—-ng dude. Illia excites me, going up a weight class excites me but I’m honestly here for whatever,” O’Malley said. If you guys want me to knockout Merab, I’ll do that too, but Illia is the exciting fight for the people.”

Dvalishvili, who was also the backup fighter for the UFC 299 headliner, is riding a 10-fight winning streak and widely considered to be rightful contender for the next shot at the 135-pound belt. While O’Malley hasn’t committed to anything for his next appearance, Topuria offered a little direction to the bantamweight champion in response on social media.

“Suga, congrats.. Was a beautiful performance! “ Topuria wrote on X. “There is a fight chasing you with Merab.. Get that done first.”


Suga, congrats.. Was a beautiful performance! There is a fight chasing you with Merab.. Get that done first .
— Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) March 10, 2024
Do you want Topuria vs Suga Sean?

Suga should defend?

Topuria should defend?

Topuria vs Volk 2 and Suga vs Merab Mega Card?

Do you want Topuria vs Suga Sean?

Suga should defend?

Topuria should defend?

Topuria vs Volk 2 and Suga vs Merab Mega Card?

Both defend in their own divisions. How can you even ask me that lol - I'm a staunch Divisional supporter. Course if it's made I'll watch with Popcorn at Hand!

Do you want Topuria vs Suga Sean?

Suga should defend?

Topuria should defend?

Topuria vs Volk 2 and Suga vs Merab Mega Card?

Defend your belt a few times first.

I don't like topuria but he's spot on here.
UFC champs need to stop talking about being double champs AND DEFEND THEY'RE FUCKIN BELTS! SEAN HAS ONLY 1 TITLE DEFENSE FFS WHEN WILL THIS NONSENSE END?!! 4-5 TITLE DEFENSES BEFORE YOU MOVE UP PERIOD SICK OF THIS
 
Do you want Topuria vs Suga Sean?

Suga should defend?

Topuria should defend?

Topuria vs Volk 2 and Suga vs Merab Mega Card?

Agree totally with those suggestions, and if Volk wins, let the same plan proceed with either of them!

Merab has trained with Topuria, so good to see him supporting him getting a TS
 
Both defend in their own divisions. How can you even ask me that lol - I'm a staunch Divisional supporter. Course if it's made I'll watch with Popcorn at Hand!

Defend your belt a few times first.

I don't like topuria but he's spot on here.
UFC champs need to stop talking about being double champs AND DEFEND THEY'RE FUCKIN BELTS! SEAN HAS ONLY 1 TITLE DEFENSE FFS WHEN WILL THIS NONSENSE END?!! 4-5 TITLE DEFENSES BEFORE YOU MOVE UP PERIOD SICK OF THIS
Wasnt Ilia talking about fighting Islam? How many FW defenses does he have? These new entitled champs should STFU and defend their title multiple times
Agree totally with those suggestions, and if Volk wins, let the same plan proceed with either of them!

Merab has trained with Topuria, so good to see him supporting him getting a TS
At least if he beats merab there will be a narrative for revenge for his fellow Georgian countryman in Topuria.


Even though Sandhagen or Umar would be way more interesting
Stay in Yo division

 
Do you want Topuria vs Suga Sean?

Suga should defend?

Topuria should defend?

Topuria vs Volk 2 and Suga vs Merab Mega Card?

BOTH SHOULD DEFEND!
 
