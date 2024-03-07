Marlon Vera Reveals O'Malley DMs: "He's a Weird Guy. He Likes Weird S**t.".

“He’s a weird guy,” Vera told reporters at UFC 299 Media Day. “He likes weird s***. I tried to stay away from it. The only thing I did was send him a picture of me back, and I haven’t even read what he said after.



“I get it. One of his main tools is getting in people’s heads. Good luck with that. I’m going to f*** you up. I’m prepared for Saturday night. So he’s trying to start things. Yesterday, he asked me if I was ready to lose the fight. He didn’t catch my answer. I would have loved the camera catch what I said back to him, but they only got one side. But that’s just one tool to the game. I’m ready for a fight. My mind is in the right place and I’m going to kick his ass.”