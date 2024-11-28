Economy Newsom may exclude Tesla from tax credits

Gavin Newsom sparks anger with proposed Tesla move: "Insane"

Donald Trump is reportedly planning to scrap a $7,500 federal consumer tax credit for electric vehicles.
I'm including Kyle's video for his take and cuz I think it's amusing but the article gives you all the info you need.



The article incorrectly states that Ro Khanna is a Republican. He is a Democrat.

According to Reuters, President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration plans to scrap a $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric vehicles introduced by President Joe Biden's administration as part of its Inflation Reduction Act.

On Monday, Newsom announced that if the federal subsidy is eliminated, he will revive California's Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, which provided its own tax credits for electric vehicles before being phased out in 2023.

Big mad Elon Musk:



Speaking to Newsweek a spokesperson for Newsom said there would be negotiations with the state legislature about any market cap, which could see Tesla excluded.

In his announcement, Newsom said: "We will intervene if the Trump administration eliminates the federal tax credit, doubling down on our commitment to clean air and green jobs in California. We're not turning back on a clean transportation future—we're going to make it more affordable for people to drive vehicles that don't pollute."

DogeDesigner, a popular cryptocurrency-focused account with 1 million followers on X, said: "This is pure lawfare against Elon Musk. It's time to revoke Gavin Newsom as governor."

Other social media users supported Newsom's reported move to exclude Tesla.

On Bluesky, Tim Fullerton, who worked in the Interior Department during President Barack Obama's administration, wrote: "Gavin Newsom has proposed a state electric vehicle tax credit. The hilarious thing? It excludes Tesla." After three laughing emoji, he added, "More Dems need to fight like this."

In July, Musk, a prominent Trump supporter whom the president-elect selected to co-lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, said he supported the removal of federal electric vehicle subsidies.

On X, Musk wrote: "Take away the subsidies. It will only help Tesla. Also, remove subsidies from all industries!"

Musk also said the elimination of tax credits would be only slightly bad for his company and in the long term "probably actually helps Tesla."



I don't like Newsom but fucking LOL. Good, fuck 'em. Actions have consequences. Get dirty guuurrrrl.

www.newsweek.com

Will be challenged in court and overturned as malicious. Newsom is being a little cry baby.
 
Elon has basically told the Democrats to eat a bag of dicks, for that and many other reasons I've no remorse. Fuck 'em. The Republicans get dirty all the time.
 
If you're going to offer subsidies, shouldn't it be to new entrants and not market leaders? That's more likely to grow a market and bring down prices.
 
I don't like that therefore communism.
 
But thats not why they're doing it, it's all politics which is BS. Cali has a history of this

 
That's how the subsidies are being proposed. Are you opposed to steering subsidies to non-market leaders?
 
Does it involve people who are not obscenely rich getting government money?
 
I thought evs were saving the world and shit....unless the owner is a repub I guess
 
But why do Tesla sales need a state tax credit when the company is valued at such an obscene amount compared to the entire rest of the US automotive industry combined?
 
