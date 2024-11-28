deviake
Gavin Newsom sparks anger with proposed Tesla move: "Insane"
Donald Trump is reportedly planning to scrap a $7,500 federal consumer tax credit for electric vehicles.
I'm including Kyle's video for his take and cuz I think it's amusing but the article gives you all the info you need.
Edit: The article incorrectly states that Ro Khanna is a Republican. He is a Democrat.
According to Reuters, President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration plans to scrap a $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric vehicles introduced by President Joe Biden's administration as part of its Inflation Reduction Act.
On Monday, Newsom announced that if the federal subsidy is eliminated, he will revive California's Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, which provided its own tax credits for electric vehicles before being phased out in 2023.
Big mad Elon Musk:
Speaking to Newsweek a spokesperson for Newsom said there would be negotiations with the state legislature about any market cap, which could see Tesla excluded.
In his announcement, Newsom said: "We will intervene if the Trump administration eliminates the federal tax credit, doubling down on our commitment to clean air and green jobs in California. We're not turning back on a clean transportation future—we're going to make it more affordable for people to drive vehicles that don't pollute."
DogeDesigner, a popular cryptocurrency-focused account with 1 million followers on X, said: "This is pure lawfare against Elon Musk. It's time to revoke Gavin Newsom as governor."
Other social media users supported Newsom's reported move to exclude Tesla.
On Bluesky, Tim Fullerton, who worked in the Interior Department during President Barack Obama's administration, wrote: "Gavin Newsom has proposed a state electric vehicle tax credit. The hilarious thing? It excludes Tesla." After three laughing emoji, he added, "More Dems need to fight like this."
In July, Musk, a prominent Trump supporter whom the president-elect selected to co-lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, said he supported the removal of federal electric vehicle subsidies.
On X, Musk wrote: "Take away the subsidies. It will only help Tesla. Also, remove subsidies from all industries!"
Musk also said the elimination of tax credits would be only slightly bad for his company and in the long term "probably actually helps Tesla."
I don't like Newsom but fucking LOL. Good, fuck 'em. Actions have consequences. Get dirty guuurrrrl.