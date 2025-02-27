  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Crime Trans Woman Caught After Vandalizing Tesla Dealership, Returning With Incendiary Devices

Colorado woman charged with vandalizing Tesla dealership

Lucy Grace Nelson is accused of throwing molotov cocktails and spray-painting ‘Nazi cars’ on the EV maker’s building
Federal prosecutors have charged a woman in a string of vandalism incidents against a Colorado Tesla dealership, including throwing molotov cocktails at vehicles and spray-painting “Nazi cars” on the building along with a message that appeared directed at company co-founder Elon Musk.

The case comes amid rising concerns voiced by Democrats and some Republicans about Musk’s influence over the administration of Donald Trump and follows recent protests at Tesla showrooms elsewhere in the US.

Lucy Grace Nelson was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon on one count of malicious destruction of property, according to court documents.

Nelson was arrested on Monday on separate state charges after police said she returned to the dealership in Loveland, Colorado, with “additional incendiary devices” and materials used in vandalism.

Trump and cost-costing chief Elon Musk’s “department of government efficiency”, or Doge, have been moving to slash the size of the federal government through large-scale layoffs, contract cancellations and other moves.

According to the federal criminal charges filed against Nelson, she is suspected of starting fires by igniting molotov cocktails crafted from empty liquor bottles near vehicles that apparently did not cause much damage.

Photos included in the filing showed a small fire on the ground near vehicles. The dealership estimated that several incidents of vandalism over the course of about a month caused between $5,000 and $20,000 in damages, with an estimated $5,000 in damage to the vehicles.

Police said that when Nelson was arrested, they observed in her car cans of spray paint, gasoline, bottles and various cloth pieces that could be soaked with an accelerant.

---------

The media definitely respecting her gender preferences, but I have to admit searching the "trans" part up separately. I was like, "there's no way"...


Trans confirmed:

Tesla’s Colorado dealership vandalised: Woman arrested with incendiary devices

Lucy Grace Nelson was taken into custody just before midnight on Monday for her alleged involvement in vandalism at Tesla's Colorado's Loveland dealership with incendiary devices. At the time of arrest, she was in possession of additional incendiary devices as well as materials attributed to...
Also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, she was arrested for vandalising Tesla vehicles at its dealership in Colorado.

Not that I think that affects the story, of course, but I mean... it's just a factual detail.
 
'Trans woman' AKA man dressed as woman...

We have a lot of these here in Thailand, and 99% of them are nutjobs. Some of the clubs in Bkk ban them from even entering because they are always stealing shit or starting fights.

There was a whole riot in one of the main streets in Bkk when Filipino Trans and Thai Trans were kinda going to war.

Bkk is otherwise a very peaceful city, and Thai people are known for being non-confrontational.

 
Needs to be charge with a federal crime and sent to a federal men's prison.
 
Its depressing that a significant portion of the population is capable of being brainwashed into believing this is a woman.

Flower2dPeople said:
Nah. They're just playing along so they won't be labeled as bigots.
Well yeah.

To be fair, it's never really been about "believing", it's just about tolerance.

Where you end up drawing the line is the difficult issue (competing in sports, bathrooms, changing rooms, etc), but calling them "she" is not a problem.

You know, even if you know the person is trans and has a cock, you can still do that.

Calling Jimmy "her" is no more fantastical than calling Trump "President Trump", or a police officer a "cop", or a man "sir", it's all just made up societal gibberish if you want to be pedantic about it. Your wife doesn't owe you anything because you both made up some vows and pinkie-promised to treat each other sensibly, but we all play along constantly because playing along is what it takes to be a functioning member of society.

It will be a very strange day indeed when everyone just suddenly refuses to play along with anything. At that point you should burn your money, ignore all laws, forget you ever had a job, but nobody will because playing along is pretty important, don't you think?
 
Siver! said:
but calling them "she" is not a problem.
Actually, I think that's where the problem begins. You've already affirmed their "gender" by playing along with their fantasy. It's no wonder they get upset, when you say there's a line that can't be crossed becasue they're actually men. They want to be recognized as female, and once you give them an inch by doing so, they will take that mile.

How 'bout we not play along, and just call them men playing dress up, because that's what they are? No amount of "understanding" and placating to them, will do any good. You're just affirming their fantasy. We don't do that with a six year old who thinks they're "Superman" or "Batman", and wants to actually go out and fight crime. We don't give them a gun and tell them to go infiltrate drug dens and be the hero they were meant to be. Why we do it for deranged adults who are equally as delusional as said six year old, I'll never understand. It's pure irresponsible nonsense. No Billy, you're not a "she" or a "her", you're "he" and a "him", and you're only a "they" in passing, when we can't be bothered to designate your sex when telling people that "They went to the store".
 
HereticBD said:
Actually, I think that's where the problem begins. You've already affirmed their "gender" by playing along with their fantasy. It's no wonder they get upset, when you say there's a line that can't be crossed becasue they're actually men. They want to be recognized as female, and once you give them an inch by doing so, they will take that mile.

How 'bout we not play along, and just call them men playing dress up, because that's what they are? No amount of "understanding" and placating to them, will do any good. You're just affirming their fantasy. We don't do that with a six year old who thinks they're "Superman" or "Batman", and wants to actually go out and fight crime. We don't give them a gun and tell them to go infiltrate drug dens and be the hero they were meant to be. Why we do it for deranged adults who are equally as delusional as said six year old, I'll never understand. It's pure irresponsible nonsense. No Billy, you're not a "she" or a "her", you're "he" and a "him", and you're only a "they" in passing, when we can't be bothered to designate your sex when telling people that "They went to the store".
As I've said, we can "not play along" with any number of nonsensical roleplaying tropes.

Allow a "rich man" to consider themselves rich and they will act accordingly.

It's not real. What someone's bank account says has zero power at all. If we're just going to ignore all the make believe, it doesn't matter what ID they've got, what position they hold, what badge they have.

The make believe is fundamental, paramount. There's no society without it.

Anyway, my point is, there's nothing differentiating a trans dude/girl "delusion" with someone who has an equally tenuous claim to an identity that we have chosen to blindly accept but that isn't remotely biological. If you're the kind of person to treat your boss, say, or your governor like they have any kind of legitimate latent authority then I don't see why you can't do it on gender lines, too. Everyone takes advantage, what's one more fantasy/fallacy?
 
Siver! said:
Anyway, my point is, there's nothing differentiating a trans dude/girl "delusion" with someone who has an equally tenuous claim to an identity that we have chosen to blindly accept but that isn't remotely biological.
That's just not true. There are differences. You cited calling Trump "President Trump" as one of your examples. Well, he is actually the President, so calling him "President Trump" is not fantastical at all. It's not in the same ballpark, or stratosphere, of calling a man a "she" or "her". Not even remotely close.
 
HereticBD said:
That's just not true. There are differences. You cited calling Trump "President Trump" as one of your examples. Well, he is actually the President, so calling him "President Trump" is not fantastical at all. It's not in the same ballpark, or stratosphere, of calling a man a "she" or "her". Not even remotely close.
"President" isn't a real thing. It's just a made up title prescribed by virtue of collective agreement.

If someone is going to argue that a man cannot be collectively prescribed as a woman because it doesn't meet a biological threshold, then the whole idea of a "President" is also fake. There's absolutely nothing biological to suggest Trump is a President, he has zero physical advantages, it's just a fictitious title people have chosen to agree upon.
 
Siver! said:
"President" isn't a real thing.
No, it definitely is a real thing, unless you want to get into some stupid nihilist shit about how everything is made up and doesn't matter. If that's the case, enjoy your place at the kiddie table forever and ever not to be taken seriously.
 
Crazy tranny strikes again. Good thing he got caught before he killed someone.
 
Give this guy props for tossing the molotov cocktails around the Tesla dealership. That is unique at least.
 
It takes balls to speak truth to power and go after Musk.
 
