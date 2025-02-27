Actually, I think that's where the problem begins. You've already affirmed their "gender" by playing along with their fantasy. It's no wonder they get upset, when you say there's a line that can't be crossed becasue they're actually men. They want to be recognized as female, and once you give them an inch by doing so, they will take that mile.



How 'bout we not play along, and just call them men playing dress up, because that's what they are? No amount of "understanding" and placating to them, will do any good. You're just affirming their fantasy. We don't do that with a six year old who thinks they're "Superman" or "Batman", and wants to actually go out and fight crime. We don't give them a gun and tell them to go infiltrate drug dens and be the hero they were meant to be. Why we do it for deranged adults who are equally as delusional as said six year old, I'll never understand. It's pure irresponsible nonsense. No Billy, you're not a "she" or a "her", you're "he" and a "him", and you're only a "they" in passing, when we can't be bothered to designate your sex when telling people that "They went to the store".