Colorado woman charged with vandalizing Tesla dealership
Lucy Grace Nelson is accused of throwing molotov cocktails and spray-painting ‘Nazi cars’ on the EV maker’s building
www.theguardian.com
Federal prosecutors have charged a woman in a string of vandalism incidents against a Colorado Tesla dealership, including throwing molotov cocktails at vehicles and spray-painting “Nazi cars” on the building along with a message that appeared directed at company co-founder Elon Musk.
The case comes amid rising concerns voiced by Democrats and some Republicans about Musk’s influence over the administration of Donald Trump and follows recent protests at Tesla showrooms elsewhere in the US.
Lucy Grace Nelson was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon on one count of malicious destruction of property, according to court documents.
Nelson was arrested on Monday on separate state charges after police said she returned to the dealership in Loveland, Colorado, with “additional incendiary devices” and materials used in vandalism.
Trump and cost-costing chief Elon Musk’s “department of government efficiency”, or Doge, have been moving to slash the size of the federal government through large-scale layoffs, contract cancellations and other moves.
According to the federal criminal charges filed against Nelson, she is suspected of starting fires by igniting molotov cocktails crafted from empty liquor bottles near vehicles that apparently did not cause much damage.
Photos included in the filing showed a small fire on the ground near vehicles. The dealership estimated that several incidents of vandalism over the course of about a month caused between $5,000 and $20,000 in damages, with an estimated $5,000 in damage to the vehicles.
Police said that when Nelson was arrested, they observed in her car cans of spray paint, gasoline, bottles and various cloth pieces that could be soaked with an accelerant.
---------
The media definitely respecting her gender preferences, but I have to admit searching the "trans" part up separately. I was like, "there's no way"...
Trans confirmed:
Tesla’s Colorado dealership vandalised: Woman arrested with incendiary devices
Lucy Grace Nelson was taken into custody just before midnight on Monday for her alleged involvement in vandalism at Tesla's Colorado's Loveland dealership with incendiary devices. At the time of arrest, she was in possession of additional incendiary devices as well as materials attributed to...
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, she was arrested for vandalising Tesla vehicles at its dealership in Colorado.
Not that I think that affects the story, of course, but I mean... it's just a factual detail.