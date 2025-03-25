Economy Chinese EV producer BYD overtakes rival Tesla with over $100 billion USD in annual sales

Classic case of too much winning imho.

Ecan should probably focus on his company instead of trying to fire 60 year olds from their government jobs because they took a bathroom break.

China's electric carmaker BYD sales beat Elon Musk's Tesla

The Shenzhen-based firm says revenue for last year came in at $107bn, boosted by sales of its hybrid vehicles.
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD has reported annual revenue for 2024 that has leapfrogged rival Tesla.

The Shenzhen-based firm says revenue rose by 29% to come in at 777 billion yuan ($107bn; £83bn), boosted by sales of its hybrid vehicles. This topped the $97.7bn reported by Elon Musk's Tesla. BYD has also just launched a lower-priced car to rival Tesla's Model 3, which has long been the top selling EV in China. It comes as Tesla faces a backlash around the world over Musk's ties to US President Donald Trump, while Chinese carmakers have been hit with tariffs in Western countries.

BYD sold around the same number of EVs as Tesla last year – 1.76 million compared to 1.79 million, respectively. But when sales of the Chinese company's hybrid cars are taken into account it is much bigger, selling a record 4.3 million vehicles globally in 2024. On Sunday, BYD announced a new model to take on Tesla. Its Qin L model has a starting price in China of 119,800 yuan, while a basic version of Tesla's Model 3 is priced at 235,500 yuan.

It comes as Chinese consumers are cutting spending in the face of economic challenges, including a property crisis, slowing growth, and high local government debt.

Last week, BYD's founder Wang Chuanfu announced new battery charging technology, which he said could charge an EV in five minutes.That compares with around 15 minutes to charge a Tesla using its supercharger system. In February, BYD announced that its so-called "God's Eye" advanced driver-assistance technology would be available free in all its models.
 
I'm still not sure we should be doing the whole China vs Tesla thing.

Buy something else. Buy something that isn't Tesla or made in Russia or China.
 
So the CCP brand is the top selling brand in China now? Shocking

I suppose the left thinks they had something to do with this?
 
It’s hilarious leftists would rather buy CHINESE vehicles than Teslas because “orange man bad”.
 
Rob Battisti said:
It’s hilarious leftists would rather buy CHINESE vehicles than Teslas because “orange man bad”.
Tbf from what I understand the tech in these Chinese vehicles is overtaking Tesla.

I wouldn't buy either personally though.
 
