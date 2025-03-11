  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Economy Trump turns White House into Tesla showroom

Trump turns the White House lawn into a Tesla showroom

The president threw Elon Musk a lifeline with an event, livestreamed on X, where he touted the cars and said he would buy one.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday turned the South Lawn of the White House into a temporary Tesla showroom in a conspicuous favor to his adviser Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of the car company.

Tesla delivered five of its vehicles to the White House and parked them on a driveway for Trump to personally inspect, hours after he said in a post on his app Truth Social that he planned to buy a Tesla to demonstrate his support for Musk and for the slumping car company.

With Musk beside him, Trump declared the vehicles “beautiful” and in particular praised the company’s unusually designed Cybertruck.

“As soon as I saw it, I said, ‘That is the coolest design,’” Trump said.

Though Trump frequently attacked electric vehicles during last year’s campaign, he told reporters that he’d heard good things about Teslas from his friends. He sat in the driver’s seat of a sedan, with Musk seated beside him, and said he planned to buy one…

Because of ethical restraints it is extremely rare for a senior government official, let alone a sitting president, to endorse a consumer product so explicitly. In 2017, when then-Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway told Americans to buy from Ivanka Trump’s clothing line, she received a warning from a government ethics office and promised never to do it again.

By reviewing the Teslas in public before cameras, Trump ensured that his purchase would receive wide attention. Dan Scavino, a White House deputy chief of staff, livestreamed the event on X, the social media app owned by Musk.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the application of ethics rules.
 
His owners got him out here shilling like a bought bitch. Donald, you gotta pump our stocks back up right now. They even gave him a pricing sheet for the sales pitch, totally normal president behaviour <{outtahere}>

ToUvQYW.jpeg
 
They should put a for hire sign on the lawn of the White House. That is one way to pay off our debt.
 
HOLA said:
Jumped the shark bigly when he called the cyberstuck the coolest design.
- Cybertruck looks like the retardad cousin of Fiat 147.
I was researching for diecast models on Shopee, found several cybertrucks. It's almost as stupid as the Football transformers.
- Heyy, my daddy gave me a Firetruck transformer, but my brother got a soccer one, he lies on the ground pretending to have hurt his knee.
 
Renard said:
His owners got him out here shilling like a bought bitch. Donald, you gotta pump our stocks back up right now. They even gave him a pricing sheet for the sales pitch, totally normal president behaviour <{outtahere}>

ToUvQYW.jpeg
<{anton}>
 
Interesting how Teslas used to be the proud show piece calling card of the LMNOPCBDTV soyboy libcuck crowd and now youre gonna see a buncha tabacky spittin' shitbillies putting lift kits and 30 inch truck tires on them to woo their cousin into the backseat

World keeps spinnin', I guess...


Hopefully this helps my stock go back up
 
idrankyourbeer said:
this oughtta lower the price of eggs!
True , sales will sky rocket now ,. People will be lining up and getting good hiding spots for the daily egg bombing a Tesla car everyday . Store owners will sell them cheaper now and take the hit . 🥚
 
idrankyourbeer said:
this oughtta lower the price of eggs!
He is lowering the price of eggs which is crazy when you consider the lifecycle of a chicken and the fact that he only just got started.

You liberals can abstain from the Trump eggs and eat bugs in protest while I enjoy omelettes.

Egg prices plummet

The price of one dozen eggs rose to a high of more than $8 this month, but reports suggest costs are finally beginning to fall.
idrankyourbeer said:
this oughtta lower the price of eggs!
Not that I blame you..since the left media has largely ignored it. But egg prices have plummeted to lower than they were when Trump took office. I suppose “that will lower the price of eggs” after all

So suck on those eggs
 
Slothbroth said:
He is lowering the price of eggs which is crazy when you consider the lifecycle of a chicken and the fact that he only just got started.

You liberals can abstain from the Trump eggs and eat bugs in protest while I enjoy omelettes.

Egg prices plummet

The price of one dozen eggs rose to a high of more than $8 this month, but reports suggest costs are finally beginning to fall.
I could go for a good grasshopper scramble, not gonna lie
 
Glad to see our mans goatnald take a break from getting tag teamed by putcan and yahoo to simp for our nazi oligarch overlord musk imo.
 
