If Tom is more patient than his previous UFC fights it’s his fight to win. He should able to catch Jones.



But if he rushes in like his last opponents Jones will time a takedown. I watched all of Aspinalls UFC fights recently and you know Jones is watching them because he studies tape like a maniac.



You can almost bet that Jones will come in with a conservative gameplan of oblique kicks to Aspinalls recently injured knee and timed takedowns off of Aspinalls 1-2 blitz. He will try to take this fight into deeper waters.



Aspinall has all the physical tools to win but Jones is so savvy and has some of the best fight IQ in the sport.



I hope this fight happens but I have my doubts.