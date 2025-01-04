News Mir picks Jones but says he will have a problem with speed

--Interesting that Mir rates wrestling over BJJ--


Mir said, “I would bet on Jon. I think Tom has quick hands, which gives him a better chance than most. I think Tom might have a better chance than anybody to beat Jon right now in the UFC. But that being said, I think Jon wins the fight just because of his wrestling. I think he puts Tom on his back and can nullify his jiu-jitsu from being in top position with his elbows and control.”

Mir also acknowledged Aspinall’s skills, noting that the Englishman has a good shot at victory. He pointed out that “Jones does have an issue with speed,” highlighting his vulnerabilities when it comes to agility, referencing his struggles in the first round against Lyoto Machida way back in 2011. Despite Jones winning that fight, Mir said Jones had a tough time due to Machida’s speed, describing it as a “chess match” rather than a “slugfest.”

Yeah, another bad take by a former fighter imo.
 
Mir has always made sense in fight breakdowns. Has his head shrunk down to normal now though?
 
If Tom is more patient than his previous UFC fights it’s his fight to win. He should able to catch Jones.

But if he rushes in like his last opponents Jones will time a takedown. I watched all of Aspinalls UFC fights recently and you know Jones is watching them because he studies tape like a maniac.

You can almost bet that Jones will come in with a conservative gameplan of oblique kicks to Aspinalls recently injured knee and timed takedowns off of Aspinalls 1-2 blitz. He will try to take this fight into deeper waters.

Aspinall has all the physical tools to win but Jones is so savvy and has some of the best fight IQ in the sport.

I hope this fight happens but I have my doubts.
 
I have a different vibe as a fan of Jon Jones.
Guys like Chuck and Wandy I wanted them to go out on top and give the young lions one last ass whooping before they hung the gloves up.
I thoroughly want Tom to beat the brakes off Jon and put his tainted but amazing run to bed.
 
Gabe said:
Jones will get knocked the fuck out of this fight happens. Doubt it does, he’s past his prime and really wants to cherry pick.
Click to expand...
Tom was recently trying to punch with the back of his hands. The guy just is mostly great white hype.
 
