--Interesting that Mir rates wrestling over BJJ--
Mir said, “I would bet on Jon. I think Tom has quick hands, which gives him a better chance than most. I think Tom might have a better chance than anybody to beat Jon right now in the UFC. But that being said, I think Jon wins the fight just because of his wrestling. I think he puts Tom on his back and can nullify his jiu-jitsu from being in top position with his elbows and control.”
Mir also acknowledged Aspinall’s skills, noting that the Englishman has a good shot at victory. He pointed out that “Jones does have an issue with speed,” highlighting his vulnerabilities when it comes to agility, referencing his struggles in the first round against Lyoto Machida way back in 2011. Despite Jones winning that fight, Mir said Jones had a tough time due to Machida’s speed, describing it as a “chess match” rather than a “slugfest.”
