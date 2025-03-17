So Jones wants another 6 months to prepare AFTER he signs the fight

Captain Herb
10000 Likes
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2013
- Messages
- 14,259
- Reaction score
- 6,180
Jon Jones 'six-month' plan for Tom Aspinall fight REVEALED by UFC insider
JON JONES reportedly has a plan in place for fighting interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. The Hall-of-Famer is seemingly nearing a historic unification bout with the Brit having reported…
www.the-sun.com
But according to veteran MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, fans will have to wait a while before seeing the pair share the octagon.
During Uncrowned's recap of UFC 313, Helwani said: "Well clock is ticking on that one [a summer fight between Jones and Aspinall].
"Because I was told that Jon wants six months to prepare [once] the fight is locked in.
"And what's six months from now? September?"
WTF is wrong with this guy? Who needs a 6 month camp? It will be at least next December and probably never mark my words. He is stealing Tom Aspinalls prime for his own ego trip. They really need to cut this Joker loose.