So Jones wants another 6 months to prepare AFTER he signs the fight

But according to veteran MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, fans will have to wait a while before seeing the pair share the octagon.

During Uncrowned's recap of UFC 313, Helwani said: "Well clock is ticking on that one [a summer fight between Jones and Aspinall].

"Because I was told that Jon wants six months to prepare [once] the fight is locked in.

"And what's six months from now? September?"


WTF is wrong with this guy? Who needs a 6 month camp? It will be at least next December and probably never mark my words. He is stealing Tom Aspinalls prime for his own ego trip. They really need to cut this Joker loose.
 
You guys cry about Jones supposedly ducking this guy and now that he accepts and wants an adequate amount of time to prepare, a 40 year old slow battle worn Jones is “stealing Tom Aspinalls prime”

You can’t make this shit up <lmao>

Jones haters remain the most delusional mentally deranged group of weirdos in MMA I swear
 
Elegant said:
You guys cry about Jones supposedly ducking this guy and now that he accepts and wants an adequate amount of time to prepare, a 40 year old slow battle worn Jones is “stealing Tom Aspinalls prime”

You can’t make this shit up <lmao>

Jones haters remain the most delusional mentally deranged group of weirdos in MMA I swear
People hate Jones and this a very tough pill to swallow for them but Jon needs no one at this point. Not the ufc, not the money and definitely not Tom Aspinall, anyone who thinks Jon’s legacy hinges on Tom Aspinall is fucking retarded lol
 
Cycling. <JonesLaugh>
 
He never wanted Ngannou, mysteriously coming back literally right after he left.

I'm sure a deeply religious man, Jon Jones, were having daily prayers so that he could fight Alex instead.

He probably would've fought Alex six days ago, probably don't need a camp for that fight,not six months AFTER signing a contract.

Thing is I think Jones were seriously shook about Ngannou and personally I have little doubt Ngannou wouldve sent him to shadow realm. I think he would've done that to Aspinall too.

I favor Aspinall against Jones, but only heaven knows if Aspinall can wrestle at the level where he can keep the fight standing.

I slightly favour Aspinall here, but Jones could run through him too.

I know Aspinall is a great fighter, but I don't think he is Ngannou either.

Ngannou looks completely washed up now tho.
 
anyone who thinks Jon's legacy hinges on Tom Aspinall is fucking retarded lol
It's more at this point people wanting to see Tom finally get his shot at the undisputed title whether it's against Jones or not.

If Jones doesn't want to fight anymore, great, retire, drop the title and the HW division can move on.
 
He never wanted Ngannou, mysteriously coming back literally right after he left.

I'm sure a deeply religious man, Jon Jones, were having daily prayers so that he could fight Alex instead.

He probably would've fought Alex six days ago, probably don't need a camp for that fight,not six months AFTER signing a contract.

Thing is I think Jones were seriously shook about Ngannou and personally I have little doubt Ngannou wouldve sent him to shadow realm. I think he would've done that to Aspinall too.

I favor Aspinall against Jones, but only heaven knows if Aspinall can wrestle at the level where he can keep the fight standing.

I slightly favour Aspinall here, but Jones could run through him too.

I know Aspinall is a great fighter, but I don't think he is Ngannou either.

Ngannou looks completely washed up now tho.
I think what youre going to see is Jon doesnt have HW strength or HW power and thats whats going to be the difference.
 
I'll be surprised if he takes the fight at all. If 6 months is all he is asking for doesn't seem like such a big deal to me.
 
I think what youre going to see is Jon doesnt have HW strength or HW power and thats whats going to be the difference.
Hope so. Just not sure if Aspinall can wrestle. I know he took some ppl down but oh well..
 
You guys cry about Jones supposedly ducking this guy and now that he accepts and wants an adequate amount of time to prepare, a 40 year old slow battle worn Jones is “stealing Tom Aspinalls prime”

You can’t make this shit up <lmao>

Jones haters remain the most delusional mentally deranged group of weirdos in MMA I swear
Adequate? Holy shit, the nut riding for a steroid using coke head who beats on his wife is astounding.

Jones fans (Christ on a cross) remain the most delusional, rose-tinted glasses wearing dumb fucks in the MMA community, I know this for a fact.
 
He never wanted Ngannou, mysteriously coming back literally right after he left.

I'm sure a deeply religious man, Jon Jones, were having daily prayers so that he could fight Alex instead.

He probably would've fought Alex six days ago, probably don't need a camp for that fight,not six months AFTER signing a contract.

Thing is I think Jones were seriously shook about Ngannou and personally I have little doubt Ngannou wouldve sent him to shadow realm. I think he would've done that to Aspinall too.

I favor Aspinall against Jones, but only heaven knows if Aspinall can wrestle at the level where he can keep the fight standing.

I slightly favour Aspinall here, but Jones could run through him too.

I know Aspinall is a great fighter, but I don't think he is Ngannou either.

Ngannou looks completely washed up now tho.
Still going with this routine and that Jon came back only after Francis left??

Come on, this has been put the rest by Francis himself in interviews and many time on here. Francis got an offer to fight Jon Jones for UFC 285 in early January and declined. Jon agreed to new terms of his contract and the fight prior to that. Jon fought on the very event the fight was offered to Francis. There is no dispute here, the fight was offered to Francis and he just didn't take it.

I agree that Francis would have KO'd Jones and I've always said that. But Francis was the reason the fight didn't happen.
 
