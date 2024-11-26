The Aspinal vs Pereira idea is genius actually

KillerIsBack V2
I think Jon believes he has one more fight left in him. That shoulder injury 8 months before the Stipe fight looked bad.
We have been arguing on this forum for a while about who he should fight next.
But uncle Dana to the rescue.
Jon Jones Gives Green Light to Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall Fight in Honest Verdict
Eager to delay title defense, Jon Jones gives honest verdict on a potential fight between Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall.
www.essentiallysports.com