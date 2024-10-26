News Merab vs Umar For BW Title "ABSOLUTELY" Next Via Dana White

Sick fight. I dont see Umar out-cardioing Merab, so he needs to pick up 3 rounds by counter wrestling and damage. He can drop 2 rounds because I dont see Merab finishing him. The scrambles are going to be wild
 
Yea, they should fight in February, it's simple. Umar is complicating things with his timeline. They really could fight in Jan, there's chance they fight after Ramadan, but I doubt that. We will see this Dec, Jan, or Feb.
 
Umar doesn't deserve it

Anyways, if it sells... then sure

Just hope the fight is somewhere sanctioned in the US... not at in Abu Dubious or Saudi
 


This "fan" was 100% sent by Khabibs team LMAO @ Merab took the bait. He would look very very dumb and bad if he doesn't fight Umar next now.
 
Merab is fucked .

Cooliox said:
Umar doesn't deserve it

Anyways, if it sells... then sure

Just hope the fight is somewhere sanctioned in the US... not at in Abu Dubious or Saudi
Click to expand...
You guys are milking this shit way too much haha.

He deserves it, (you dont know what your watching if you dont think Umar is title ready) and he'll run through Merab in any nation.

Theres a reason Merab ducked Umar as hard as possible, and its not because its rigged, its because Umar is the better fighter.
 
Thank god.

Thats the fight. End of story. Merab lost me as a fan with his bullshit tbh.

Its one thing to say Umar needs more wins but to say O'Malley should get a rematch, then the whole ready but not ready in December thing. Bad look.
 
100% boring champs always get the toughest matches….im fine with it
 
tritestill said:
Yea, they should fight in February, it's simple. Umar is complicating things with his timeline. They really could fight in Jan, there's chance they fight after Ramadan, but I doubt that. We will see this Dec, Jan, or Feb.
Click to expand...
311 in January is perfect as Islam/Arman is supposed to main event that PPV so do Merab/Umar as the co-main.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

krelianx
Sean's path to GOATness - Merab, Umar, Topuria
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
Karate Kid
Karate Kid
krelianx
Merab vs. Umar, Sean vs. Cory/Figgy
Replies
15
Views
424
agibmxmma
agibmxmma
Black9
News Umar Nurmagomedov vs Song Yadong CANCELLED
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
Black9
Media Merab Dvalishvili: Umar Got "Gift From UFC" - Says Figgy DESERVES Title Shot More
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
benebox
benebox
Pain4Pain
Merab vs Figueiredo Should Be Next
Replies
16
Views
372
AMAZINGUFC
AMAZINGUFC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,680
Messages
56,406,280
Members
175,202
Latest member
claypool97

Share this page

Back
Top