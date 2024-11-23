  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Petr Yan Calls For Title Rematch vs Merab After Win

First fight was so one sided in favor of Merab that it is hard to get excited for a rematch. Saying this as a huge Yan fan.
 
Hairrow said:
Yeah, unfortunately it will be a rinse and repeat of a rinse and repeat. Fuck Merab
I love merab he's a hardworker he deserves everything he's earned but in a era where we have figgy, yan, sandhagen, song, O'malley, Aldo we could have such fun match ups

He's a real stick in the mud in this division, That I understand
 
RockyLockridge said:
I love merab he's a hardworker he deserves everything he's earned but in a era where we have figgy, yan, sandhagen, song, O'malley, Aldo we could have such fun match ups

He's a real stick in the mud in this division, That I understand
I'm almost certain all the guys you mentioned are hoping Umar can finally end his streak.

Umar's legitimately the only one I think has a strong chance of beating his spamming TD style by putting Merab on his back.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I love merab he's a hardworker he deserves everything he's earned but in a era where we have figgy, yan, sandhagen, song, O'malley, Aldo we could have such fun match ups

He's a real stick in the mud in this division, That I understand
Well said. I don't love Merab, but agree with your statement on other contenders and Merab's his work and rewards. Wish he'd choose another sport to dominate.
 
The only fight that makes sense now is Umar. Merab was trying to duck Umar saying Figgy deserved it more and was hoping Fig would beat Yan, but now there's only 1 contender. Yan was 1-3 before this fight and got crushed already by Merab, let him win 1-2 more if he wants a rematch.
 
fortheo said:
Merab vs. Umar
Yan vs. Omalley II for the number one contender after that.

Easy ass match making.
Shit

OMalley shouldn't be walking into a #1 contender fight

He wasn't competitive at all against Merab and his title shot was largely manufactured

He should have to earn something for a change
 
If the Umar fight does not happen soon somehow then I am sure that Yan is getting the next ts
 
Book him vs O'malley as a title eliminator, let the winner fight the winner of Merab/Umar
 
Maybe Umar takes him out and we get Yan vs Umar and Merab goes to PFL or something
 
HHJ said:
Maybe Umar takes him out and we get Yan vs Umar and Merab goes to PFL or something
Can you imagine?

Umar wins: we get Umar vs Yan, O'Malley vs Cejudo, and Merab vs Sandhagen.

Division REALLY opens up if Umar beats him.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
we all know omalley is gettign the next title shot. ufc will probably do umar vs yan
 
All of u will cry harder when merab dominates umar too ❤️😂
 
