rstringer
Merab Dvalishvili pushes back on Umar Nurmagomedov being next in line as he doubles down on callout of former champion
The UFC wants Umar next, Merab wants Figgy next - but which direction do fans want the title picture to take?
bloodyelbow.com
He also looked shook when the Umar fight was mentioned as his next bout during octagon interview.
Can these champs just stop being such bitches and fight the best fighter next in line? You are fighter FFS, you need to fight all challengers.