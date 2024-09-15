News Merab already ducking Umar

You mean how Khabib ducked the entire LW division?
 
He keeps bringing up Fig, who, coming up from losing his FlyW championship, entered into BW-ranked fights against Font, Garbrandt, and Chito.

But when it comes to jumping in against ranked opponents, there's a BIG difference in the kind of advantage being a former champion gets, and the kind of advantage having the last name Numagomedov gets.
SH2Lj3C.png


So yeah, I guess Umar has the "biggest win" now, and that's all simpletons ever judge title contenders by, so he's next
 
I prefer the Umar fight, but Figgy might deserve it more. He should be getting way more love. Imagine he was a brash American..
 
Merab Dvalishvili pushes back on Umar Nurmagomedov being next in line as he doubles down on callout of former champion

The UFC wants Umar next, Merab wants Figgy next - but which direction do fans want the title picture to take?
He also looked shook when the Umar fight was mentioned as his next bout during octagon interview.

Can these champs just stop being such bitches and fight the best fighter next in line? You are fighter FFS, you need to fight all challengers.
Can't let a guy celebrate winning a title, huh?! :rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes:
 
He keeps bringing up Fig, who, coming up from losing his FW championship, entered into BW-ranked fights against Font, Garbrandt, and Chito.

But when it comes to jumping in against ranked opponents, there's a BIG difference in the kind of advantage being a former champion gets, and the kind of advantage having the last name Numagomedov gets.
SH2Lj3C.png


So yeah, I guess Umar has the "biggest win" now, and that's all simpletons ever judge title contenders by, so he's next
I know you said you didn't watch but during the post fight interview they showed Umar at the event and said something about him being next to which Merab started stuttering and changing the subject talking about him and Dana gonna have big friendship or something. It looks like Umar is next from the UFC's perspective.
 
I'm fine with either Figueredo or Umar getting the shot. I think both are deserving. Figgy might make more sense since he's on borrowed time and might decline rapidly at any point. Umar's got some prime years ahead of him so I have no problem having him wait an extra 6-8 months for a shot.

Both are compelling fights.
 
I know you said you didn't watch but during the post fight interview they showed Umar at the event and said something about him being next to which Merab started stuttering and changing the subject talking about him and Dana gonna have big friendship or something. It looks like Umar is next from the UFC's perspective.
Yeah, I've been pretty well aware of Merab's stance on Umar leading up to the event.

Like I said, being a Nurmagomedov was quite a nice boon to his booking, and the UFC all but hand picked him to be next
 
Yeah, I've been pretty well aware of Merab's stance on Umar leading up to the event.

Like I said, being a Nurmagomedov was quite a nice boon to his booking, and the UFC all but hand picked him to be next
This is true that being a Nurmagomedov is a huge boost but when you go down the rankings of the Top 10 the only 2 fighters on a win streak would be Fig and Umar so by default of circumstances one of them would be next. I think they should fight for it, Fig vs Umar, but UFC is gonna UFC.
 
I think he was thinking about the payday possibilities
Who you fight as champ matters
Financially and professionally
 
I think he was thinking about the payday possibilities
Who you fight as champ matters
Financially and professionally
Yeah I got the feeling he was more looking to renegotiate his contract now thjat he is champ, than end up with his next fight.

To be honest I wouldn't be keen to fight Umar. He has quite a few recent pull outs and has only 1 ranked win.
Plus he is really good.

I hope it's the fight we get to be honest, just because I think Merab soundly outwrestles him.
 
