Aljamain Sterling dumps on O’Malley, the UFC and Dana White

'Makes no sense'... Aljamain Sterling questions Dana White's decision to push the narrative that Sean O'Malley looked 'flat' at UFC 306 Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has questioned Dana White's decision to push the narrative that Sean O'Malley looked flat at UFC 306.

Following his loss to Sean O’Malley last August, ‘Funkmaster’ claimed that he was forced to fight ‘Suga’ and wasn’t healthy heading into the fight, giving the then-challenger an unfair advantage.Speaking on his YouTube channel after Dvalishvili’s title win, the 35-year-old hinted that the UFC attempted to make it an uneven playing field again by telling the Georgian the fight was official after telling O’Malley.Fortunately for ‘The Machine’ eight weeks of preparation was more than enough as he once again managed to weaponize his cardio and soared on to a unanimous decision victory.Sterling has questioned White’s decision to push the narrative that O’Malley looked flat, instead of giving Dvalishvili credit for formulating a great game plan and making O’Malley look flat.