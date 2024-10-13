You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
Hey, Sherbums! Let’s talk about Merab Dvalishvili—our favorite bantamweight who seems to be doing more dodging than a matador in a bullring. With a shiny winning streak under his belt, you’d think he’d be eager to face Umar Nurmagomedov, right? But instead, he’s playing the title shot game, raising some serious questions about his bravery.
Umar’s been steamrolling contenders, yet here we are, with Merab potentially pulling a “no thanks” on the fight. Is it just smart strategy, or is he really scared to take on the challenge? Let’s break it down!