Umar claims Merab is ducking; He considers fighting someone else before Ramadan

Hey, Sherbums! Let’s talk about Merab Dvalishvili—our favorite bantamweight who seems to be doing more dodging than a matador in a bullring. With a shiny winning streak under his belt, you’d think he’d be eager to face Umar Nurmagomedov, right? But instead, he’s playing the title shot game, raising some serious questions about his bravery.

Umar’s been steamrolling contenders, yet here we are, with Merab potentially pulling a “no thanks” on the fight. Is it just smart strategy, or is he really scared to take on the challenge? Let’s break it down!
 
Umar didn’t deserve a #2 fight and now he doesn’t deserve a title shot either. He should beat one more guy imo to solidify his claim.

Compare this to Belal who had to win like 10+ fights to get a TS.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Umar didn’t deserve a #2 fight and now he doesn’t deserve a title shot either. He should beat one more guy imo to solidify his claim.

Compare this to Belal who had to win like 10+ fights to get a TS.
or merab himself who had to watch his title fight go to chito for some reason
 
I have no respect for religious extremists that allow their religion to dictate their behaviour. Believe what you want, but when you start only eating certain foods and observing ridiculous starvation rituals, you have taken things too far. I include the cult of vegans in this as well.

If Umar can't fight during Ramadan, and Merab is willing to wait & schedule a fight during Ramadan to avoid him, then that's Umar's own fault. Umar can join the civilized secular world and fight during Ramadan, or he can punish himself and have noone but himself to blame.
 
Who is Merab going to fight then?

Suga > Merab just beat him
Umar > #2 ranked and ready
Yan > booked against Figgy in December
Cory > coming off a loss against Umar
Figgy > fighting Yan in December
Vera > just lost to Figgy (and Suga before)
Cejudo > just lost to Merab (and Aljo before)
Song > just lost to Yan
Bautista > just dry-humped Aldo to a split

Even if you'd don't think Umar "deserves" it, there is literally no one else to fight. If he doesn't fight Umar before March that means he'll be on the shelf since middle of September to April+, which is like 9 months after a fight where he took very little damage.

Enough of this "deserves" or "doesn't deserve" bullshit - if you're the champ you fight whoever the UFC wants you to fight, just like Poatan fought #8 ranked Khalil who had 0 top 10 wins.

Looking at the top 10 no one "deserves" it more than Umar unless Figgy beats Yan, but then he wouldn't be ready to fight in 3 months later in March anyways!

Systematic-ducking engaged....lame.

<cruzshake>
 
These dudes need to quit trying to shove Ramadan down the rest of the world.

UFC is a global sports organization.

Expecting one day of observance -- maybe that's reasonable and OK -- But a phukking MONTH that changes every year!

Nah dawg -- you need to commit to professional sports or enjoy your own Halal tournaments.

And I actually want to see the humorous battle of shameless nut diving. Maybe, they'll be left to strike each other -- unlike the Sandhagen style of sitting on Umar to defend getting tangled up.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Even if you'd don't think Umar "deserves" it, there is literally no one else to fight. If he doesn't fight Umar before March that means he'll be on the shelf since middle of September to April+, which is like 9 months after a fight where he took very little damage.

Enough of this "deserves" or "doesn't deserve" bullshit - if you're the champ you fight whoever the UFC wants you to fight, just like Poatan fought #8 ranked Khalil who had 0 top 10 wins.

Looking at the top 10 no one "deserves" it more than Umar unless Figgy beats Yan, but then he wouldn't be ready to fight in 3 months later in March anyways!

Systematic-ducking engaged....lame.
Firstly, I think everyone agrees with you that Umar should be next. But you're blaming the wrong person here. Yes, UFC champs don't pick their opponents, they fight who the UFC tells them to fight. Completely agreed. But THEY DO get to dictate (somewhat) when & where they fight.

For example, Ankalaev was reportedly offered the Pereira fight @ UFC 307 and turned it down (we will never know for sure), because he wanted Pereira to fight him @ UFC 308. IF that is true, Pereira is in no way shape or form required to fight when & where Ankalaev wants. Pereira gets to tell the UFC when & where he will fight, and the UFC then give him an opponent. That's how it works.

So if Merab says "I just had a tough fight, I want to take a few months off and start training camp in January, and fight in March/April" then it's up to Umar to suck it up princess and fight Merab in March/April when Merab wants to fight. If that runs into Ramadan, then tough luck. Either quit the UFC or join the civilized secular world and fight or do training camp during Ramadan.

And you are completely wrong about Merab needing to sit out. The the UFC is not obligated to force Merab to wait for Umar if they don't want to wait. If Merab wants to fight in March, and Umar says no, then the UFC will find another opponent for Merab. It won't be the most deserving opponent, but that's UMAR's fault.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
And you are completely wrong about Merab needing to sit out. The the UFC is not obligated to force Merab to wait for Umar if they don't want to wait. If Merab wants to fight in March, and Umar says no, then the UFC will find another opponent for Merab. It won't be the most deserving opponent, but that's UMAR's fault.
I agree with this whole heartedly, it's merabs career. he can fight when he wants to. If he wants to fight in 6 months, It's up to umar to take the call. not for merab to create the opportunity for him.

If he's not willing to train and fight during ramadan, He doesn't really want it that bad does he? I bet merab would fight on easter.

TheMMAnalyst said:
Who is Merab going to fight then?
O'malley rematch
 
Merab was trying to duck this fight even in the buildup. Duck, duck, duck.

To quote goatachev, you can run but you can't hide.
 
Those bantamweights are awful
Sterling taking the belt on a foul and disappearing 1 year
Then Dillashaw fighting injured to bank a check
Then O'Malley - Vera as a title fight
And now this
Cut this division
 
