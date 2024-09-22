Media Umar Nurmagomedov Doesn’t Want To Wait for Merab Dvalishvili

maxresdefault.jpg

Umar Nurmagomedov is eager to stay active instead of waiting for a title shot against Merab Dvalishvili.

www.sherdog.com

Umar Nurmagomedov Doesn’t Want To Wait for Merab Dvalishvili

Umar Nurmagomedov is eager to stay active instead of waiting for a title shot against Merab Dvalishvili.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Dvalishvili recently won the bantamweight title with a dominant unanimous decision win over Sean O’Malley in the main event at UFC 306 on Sept. 14. Joe Rogan asked Dvalishvili about potentially defending his strap against Nurmagomedov immediately afterwards as the camera focused on the Dagestani, who was attending the event.

While the UFC appears keen on setting up a clash between Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov, the newly-crowned champ has been critical of the undefeated contender for a while now. Dvalishvili has accused Nurmagomedov of being promoted by the UFC due to his relation to his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Machine” also stalled Rogan when asked about a potential Dvalishvili matchup and later went on to call out former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo.

While Dvalishvili’s camp is rallying hard for the champ to call his own shots, Nurmagomedov’s camp sounded confident that he is next in line for the gold bid. However, that could have potentially changed with Nurmagomedov expressing interest in staying active instead of waiting for the title shot. The 28-year-old recently borrowed a page from his legendary cousin’s book to issue a challenge to anyone who can make weight.

“I don’t want to wait until next year; I want to fight,” Nurmagomedov told Gorilla Energy. “Anyone, even if it’s King Kong — let them make weight and we’ll fight. I really don’t care. I don’t want to wait for these guys. I have my own goal. I’m going to be the greatest, so I have to be active!”

Nurmagomedov has finished four of his seven UFC wins so far and is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Cory Sandhagen. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili is riding the longest winning streak (10) in UFC bantamweight history, which includes one finish.



Let's how many hands go up for this one.
 
I like the kids style.


Like @NoBiasJustMMA siad, match em up with Figgy in a title eliminator.
 
I like it. I think Umar and Figgy are a toss up right now for who should be next. Umar really only has the one ranked win, but he's probably the tougher fight for Merab.. where Figgy has the championship experience and more wins over high ranked BWs.
 
He wants to fight King Kong, but only if Kong cuts down to LW? This is how champs avoid fights, by setting up hoops for contenders to jump through. Sad to see a non-champ doing it.
 
As impressive as umar was beating sandhagen, I totally agree that he should take another fight before the title. He’s growing and learning so much from one fight to the next, and Merab could maybe beat him: Merab is very refined and disciplined. His game plan against O’Malley was pretty fucking airtight brilliant and he execute the shit out of it. Umar can do that too, but he’s still learning to know that about himself.
 
Wow, really?

Impressive.

This is the kind of shit that gets you kudos from everyone. Well played Umar, but I bet it riled his manager up 🤣
 
source.gif
 
The Daegi takeover is soon. May our lord and savior, Aldo save us!
 
I'm not opposed to Merab taking some time off to rest and recover while Figgy and Umar fight for #1 contender.

But if Merab wants to fight Figgy now, then who else is going to fight Umar?

Currently, it's:
C) Merab - vs Figgy
1) Sean - just lost
2) Umar
3) Petr - Maybe?
4) Cory - Beat
5) Figgy - vs Merab

6) Cejudo -
7) Vera -
8) Yadong -
9) Font -
10) Aldo

11) Bautista
12) Phillips
13) Martinez
14) Cruz
15) Jackson

From the top 5, only Yan is available.

Anything outside the top 5 doesn't really do much for Umar.
 
The Siege said:
I'm not opposed to Merab taking some time off to rest and recover while Figgy and Umar fight for #1 contender.

But if Merab wants to fight Figgy now, then who else is going to fight Umar?

Currently, it's:
C) Merab - vs Figgy
1) Sean - just lost
2) Umar
3) Petr - Maybe?
4) Cory - Beat
5) Figgy - vs Merab

6) Cejudo -
7) Vera -
8) Yadong -
9) Font -
10) Aldo

11) Bautista
12) Phillips
13) Martinez
14) Cruz
15) Jackson

From the top 5, only Yan is available.

Anything outside the top 5 doesn't really do much for Umar.
Click to expand...
Umar would be a fan favorite if he rids us of Cejudo once and for all
 
