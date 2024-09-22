As impressive as umar was beating sandhagen, I totally agree that he should take another fight before the title. He’s growing and learning so much from one fight to the next, and Merab could maybe beat him: Merab is very refined and disciplined. His game plan against O’Malley was pretty fucking airtight brilliant and he execute the shit out of it. Umar can do that too, but he’s still learning to know that about himself.