Coach Makes Case for Dvalishvili to Fight Figueiredo Instead of Nurmagomedov
Head coach John Wood is rallying hard behind new bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili.
www.sherdog.com
Dvalishvili dethroned Sean O'Malley via unanimous decision in the main event at UFC 306 on Sept. 14 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Leading up to the fight, Dvalishvili had already shown some disregard for bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov.
“The Machine” claimed Nurmagomedov’s name was pushed into the title picture off of only one notable win due to his relation to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Regardless, immediately after Dvalishvili’s title win, Joe Rogan asked him about potentially fighting Nurmagomedov, who was also shown on the big screen while attending UFC 306.
Dvalishvili refused to immediately plot his next move, claiming he needed to soak in the moment. The Georgian then went on to call out former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo at the post-fight press conference.
Wood is now backing Dvalishvili’s call to fight Figueiredo over Nurmagomedov. The Syndicate MMA head coach prefers Figueiredo over Nurmagomedov, whom he doesn’t consider deserving of a title shot yet. However, Wood notes that Dvalishvili won’t shy away from whatever the UFC puts on the table.
“Stylistically it’s a great fight, it’s an entertaining fight,” Wood told Sportskeeda MMA. “Deiveson’s a stud. He’s been killing it since he’s moved up to [135 pounds]. So I would love to see that fight. But honestly, whatever the UFC tells Merab, he’s gonna do it. He’s obviously not a guy that shies away from any kind of adversity or toughness or people. I don’t believe that Umar has earned that right yet to have a title shot that quickly. But ultimately we know how this business goes. [It] comes down to what the UFC wants.”
While Wood knows that there can be arguments made in favor of all potential title contenders, he believes Dvalishvili has earned the right to call his shots. The champ is now on an 11-fight winning streak that has seen him walk through the who’s who at 135 pounds. Wood also says he won’t be overwhelmed if they get the Nurmagomedov matchup, which he can foresee happening in the future anyway.
“I feel like Merab more than anything has earned the right to at least call his shot at the moment,” Wood said. “He took out the golden boy, he’s taken out every single person in front of him, all studs, a row of murderers and killers. For me, I think he’s earned the right to say, ‘Hey this is who I want to fight,’ and he should be able to go fight him. That’s what I believe. If we end up with Umar, I’m not saying, ‘Oh my God this is travesty.’ I think we’re going to fight him eventually either way. And I don’t think it’s a bad fight for Merab.”
