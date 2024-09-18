Media Coach Makes Case for Dvalishvili to Fight Figueiredo Instead of Nurmagomedov

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
92,532
Reaction score
146,584
gettyimages-2172059430-e1726388448440.jpg

Head coach John Wood is rallying hard behind new bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili.

www.sherdog.com

Coach Makes Case for Dvalishvili to Fight Figueiredo Instead of Nurmagomedov

Head coach John Wood is rallying hard behind new bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Dvalishvili dethroned Sean O'Malley via unanimous decision in the main event at UFC 306 on Sept. 14 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Leading up to the fight, Dvalishvili had already shown some disregard for bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov.

“The Machine” claimed Nurmagomedov’s name was pushed into the title picture off of only one notable win due to his relation to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Regardless, immediately after Dvalishvili’s title win, Joe Rogan asked him about potentially fighting Nurmagomedov, who was also shown on the big screen while attending UFC 306.

Dvalishvili refused to immediately plot his next move, claiming he needed to soak in the moment. The Georgian then went on to call out former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo at the post-fight press conference.

Wood is now backing Dvalishvili’s call to fight Figueiredo over Nurmagomedov. The Syndicate MMA head coach prefers Figueiredo over Nurmagomedov, whom he doesn’t consider deserving of a title shot yet. However, Wood notes that Dvalishvili won’t shy away from whatever the UFC puts on the table.

“Stylistically it’s a great fight, it’s an entertaining fight,” Wood told Sportskeeda MMA. “Deiveson’s a stud. He’s been killing it since he’s moved up to [135 pounds]. So I would love to see that fight. But honestly, whatever the UFC tells Merab, he’s gonna do it. He’s obviously not a guy that shies away from any kind of adversity or toughness or people. I don’t believe that Umar has earned that right yet to have a title shot that quickly. But ultimately we know how this business goes. [It] comes down to what the UFC wants.”

While Wood knows that there can be arguments made in favor of all potential title contenders, he believes Dvalishvili has earned the right to call his shots. The champ is now on an 11-fight winning streak that has seen him walk through the who’s who at 135 pounds. Wood also says he won’t be overwhelmed if they get the Nurmagomedov matchup, which he can foresee happening in the future anyway.

“I feel like Merab more than anything has earned the right to at least call his shot at the moment,” Wood said. “He took out the golden boy, he’s taken out every single person in front of him, all studs, a row of murderers and killers. For me, I think he’s earned the right to say, ‘Hey this is who I want to fight,’ and he should be able to go fight him. That’s what I believe. If we end up with Umar, I’m not saying, ‘Oh my God this is travesty.’ I think we’re going to fight him eventually either way. And I don’t think it’s a bad fight for Merab.”



@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
gettyimages-2172059430-e1726388448440.jpg

Head coach John Wood is rallying hard behind new bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili.

www.sherdog.com

Coach Makes Case for Dvalishvili to Fight Figueiredo Instead of Nurmagomedov

Head coach John Wood is rallying hard behind new bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Dvalishvili dethroned Sean O'Malley via unanimous decision in the main event at UFC 306 on Sept. 14 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Leading up to the fight, Dvalishvili had already shown some disregard for bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov.

“The Machine” claimed Nurmagomedov’s name was pushed into the title picture off of only one notable win due to his relation to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Regardless, immediately after Dvalishvili’s title win, Joe Rogan asked him about potentially fighting Nurmagomedov, who was also shown on the big screen while attending UFC 306.

Dvalishvili refused to immediately plot his next move, claiming he needed to soak in the moment. The Georgian then went on to call out former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo at the post-fight press conference.

Wood is now backing Dvalishvili’s call to fight Figueiredo over Nurmagomedov. The Syndicate MMA head coach prefers Figueiredo over Nurmagomedov, whom he doesn’t consider deserving of a title shot yet. However, Wood notes that Dvalishvili won’t shy away from whatever the UFC puts on the table.

“Stylistically it’s a great fight, it’s an entertaining fight,” Wood told Sportskeeda MMA. “Deiveson’s a stud. He’s been killing it since he’s moved up to [135 pounds]. So I would love to see that fight. But honestly, whatever the UFC tells Merab, he’s gonna do it. He’s obviously not a guy that shies away from any kind of adversity or toughness or people. I don’t believe that Umar has earned that right yet to have a title shot that quickly. But ultimately we know how this business goes. [It] comes down to what the UFC wants.”

While Wood knows that there can be arguments made in favor of all potential title contenders, he believes Dvalishvili has earned the right to call his shots. The champ is now on an 11-fight winning streak that has seen him walk through the who’s who at 135 pounds. Wood also says he won’t be overwhelmed if they get the Nurmagomedov matchup, which he can foresee happening in the future anyway.

“I feel like Merab more than anything has earned the right to at least call his shot at the moment,” Wood said. “He took out the golden boy, he’s taken out every single person in front of him, all studs, a row of murderers and killers. For me, I think he’s earned the right to say, ‘Hey this is who I want to fight,’ and he should be able to go fight him. That’s what I believe. If we end up with Umar, I’m not saying, ‘Oh my God this is travesty.’ I think we’re going to fight him eventually either way. And I don’t think it’s a bad fight for Merab.”



@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
Click to expand...

Fuck that, he should fight Umar and if he beats him THEN he should fight Figgy or someone else.
He barely got touched in his most recent fight.
 
This bullshit explication is code for “we would like to defend the belt at least once and this Umar guy looks like a fucking buzzsaw”
 
I don’t get how beating #2 makes somebody undeserving. Yes he skipped the line a little but he does have that win and it’s the best win anybody has right now.
 
I'd like to see Figgy fight sooner just due to his age. Realistically if he isn't next he probably doesn't get a shot until 2026 and that is IF he can win a fight or 2 in that time.


It's 2/3 of the way thru 2024 now.
Avg title fight turnaround is 9 months.
With the money the UFC has invested in promoting OMalley he likely fights the winner of Merab vs Umar after taking his year off and getting his hip surgery.


Merab vs Umar spring/summer 2025
Winner vs Sean around end of 2025

How old is Figgy by the time he gets a shot? 38?
Not great odds for him at that age at BW.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
I’m a little tired of Khabib’s team getting preferential treatment.

Give Figgy, the shot.

Umar can fight Yan.
Click to expand...

Umar beat the #2 BW. Why should he fight down the rankings?

Who did Figgy beat again? Nobody elite. He should be the one fighting Yan.
 
Nurmagomedov Privilege is fucking annoying.

Make Umar earn it.
 
jeff7b9 said:
I'd like to see Figgy fight sooner just due to his age. Realistically if he isn't next he probably doesn't get a shot until 2026 and that is IF he can win a fight or 2 in that time.


It's 2/3 of the way thru 2024 now.
Avg title fight turnaround is 9 months.
With the money the UFC has invested in promoting OMalley he likely fights the winner of Merab vs Umar after taking his year off and getting his hip surgery.


Merab vs Umar spring/summer 2025
Winner vs Sean around end of 2025

How old is Figgy by the time he gets a shot? 38?
Not great odds for him at that age at BW.
Click to expand...
Well that is not what the UFC wants for a champ! They want someone staying around for a while building hype and money.
Another old fighter us fans wants to go out with a bang! No thanks.
But I say yes!
 
Figueiredo was a bit gassy in the 3rd round against bolivian Christian Bale. Merab wants that mediocre gas tank.
 
svmr_db said:
Umar beat the #2 BW. Why should he fight down the rankings?

Who did Figgy beat again? Nobody elite. He should be the one fighting Yan.
Click to expand...
Sandhagen beat both ranked guys Figgy beat in basically one sided fights just prior to losing to Umar. Yes, Umar jumped the rankings but that’s not his fault, all he did was beat who was put in front of him. The people complaining are the same people that complained about Islam and complained about Khabib before.
 
I'm amazed that Merab is refusing to fight Umar, especially considering what a dominant streak he's on. He should be pretty confident.

I bet he's pissed off that Umar is jumping so many spots to an instant title fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cowboy Kurt Angle
News Sean O’Malley to have hip surgery
2
Replies
32
Views
556
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket
K
Media O’Malley still believes McGregor is the face of the UFC. O’Malley lists who he has to beat to replace McGregor.
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
IronGolem007
IronGolem007
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 306 Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili -The Sphere Card - Prelims 7:30 pm et ESPN+ Main 10 pm et Main PPV
5 6 7
Replies
126
Views
3K
Hank Grill
Hank Grill
AmonTobin
Umar gets fast-tracked to title shot?
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
2K
humdizzle
H

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,625
Messages
56,207,873
Members
175,109
Latest member
Ronaldbattle93

Share this page

Back
Top