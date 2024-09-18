I'd like to see Figgy fight sooner just due to his age. Realistically if he isn't next he probably doesn't get a shot until 2026 and that is IF he can win a fight or 2 in that time.





It's 2/3 of the way thru 2024 now.

Avg title fight turnaround is 9 months.

With the money the UFC has invested in promoting OMalley he likely fights the winner of Merab vs Umar after taking his year off and getting his hip surgery.





Merab vs Umar spring/summer 2025

Winner vs Sean around end of 2025



How old is Figgy by the time he gets a shot? 38?

Not great odds for him at that age at BW.