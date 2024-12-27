Trump Ally Laura Loomer Says Elon Musk Is 'Silencing' Her Amid Immigration Spat Musk’s X platform took away Loomer’s blue check verification badge as she railed at Musk for backing legal immigration for skilled tech workers.

Nikki Haley tears into DOGE's Vivek Ramaswamy after shocking claim Nikki Haley took a shot at her former rival in the Republican presidential primary Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday after he criticized the 'mediocrity' in American culture.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have gone out in support for expanding H1B Visas.The MAGA Establishment (2016) like Bannon, Loomer, Fuentes and even Haley have not taken these recommendations well….The general premise of their argument is that these immigrants steal these opportunities from American-born residents.Bannon has argued that immigration needs to be capped until 20% of Silicon Valley is black.Loomer argues that Elon is enabling great replacement theory and canceling her.