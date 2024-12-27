Economy MAGA Establishment and Dark MAGA brawl on immigration and culture

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have gone out in support for expanding H1B Visas.

The MAGA Establishment (2016) like Bannon, Loomer, Fuentes and even Haley have not taken these recommendations well….The general premise of their argument is that these immigrants steal these opportunities from American-born residents.

Bannon has argued that immigration needs to be capped until 20% of Silicon Valley is black.

Loomer argues that Elon is enabling great replacement theory and canceling her.

Trump Ally Laura Loomer Says Elon Musk Is 'Silencing' Her Amid Immigration Spat

Musk’s X platform took away Loomer’s blue check verification badge as she railed at Musk for backing legal immigration for skilled tech workers.
Nikki Haley tears into DOGE's Vivek Ramaswamy after shocking claim

Nikki Haley took a shot at her former rival in the Republican presidential primary Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday after he criticized the 'mediocrity' in American culture.
Elon & Vivek conned Trump just like Hall & Nash conned Eric Bischoff, now these two immigrants finna destroy MAGA from the inside just like The Outsiders destroyed WCW

It's a carny business

687474-1.gif
 
www.rollingstone.com

www.dailymail.co.uk

Until Silicon Valley has, I don’t know, 20% African American and 20% Hispanic, I’d like to put an exit visa on every college graduate, foreign student graduate from college here, and 30 days to leave and go back home and help make their nation great again.”


This just in... Steve Bannon's gone woke

The workaround to this is just opening an office in India. I'm actually due to go to India next year and open our first office there. First we outsourced to Mexico and then they realized Indians are even cheaper than Mexicans.
 
So Elon and Vivek finally get something right and Trumpists are throwing a fit? They really are the dumbest mother fuckers on the planet aren’t they? They’re against highly skilled immigrant workers? Weren’t these hillbillies saying they were only against illegal immigration?
 
What Steve Bannon is saying sounds a lot like affirmative action? I thought MAGA was against that? It’s about meritocracy no?
 
The best part is that the TS posted in the first thread but still couldn't help herself from making another.
This new "The right is eating itself" talking point was successfully implanted onto them.
Overnight they went from open borders to Elon and Vivek the immigrants want more immigrants.
 
Lol at Steve setting quotas.

Needs its own thread imho.
 
www.rollingstone.com

www.dailymail.co.uk

Lol Bannon wants racial and nativist quotas rather than merit based selections with salaries determined by the market. Bannon is about DEI after all.

Looks like it's Woke MAGA vs Capitalist MAGA.
 
January 20th. Can't wait. My eggs are going to be cheaper. Gas too. Thank God.

Oh wait, is this a derail. Someone report me, lol.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Elon & Vivek conned Trump just like Hall & Nash conned Eric Bischoff, now these two immigrants finna destroy MAGA from the inside just like The Outsiders destroyed WCW

It's a carny business

687474-1.gif
Conned? You think this isn't what big daddy wants?
 
 
DEI hire Vivek Ramaswamy got a little too uppity and just started a MAGA civil war.
 
