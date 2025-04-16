To address this more seriously I think that actual populism doesn't really have enough support to be maintained on a large scale but right wing populists should still mostly be happy with Trump as he is a bulldozer for a lot of their social issues. It's hard to think of another president who can accomplish his agenda as effectively and he absolutely has gone for a flooding the zone approach so there is going to be a mixed bag for anyone who isn't just a blind follower of his. But still if you are on the right and favor populism he is managing to dismantle the left's hold on media, culture and education.



Walz was talking about how to best approach all the damage Trump has done and he explained it like a car with a bad engine. Trump has now taken the engine out of the United States and while that is horrifying for us on the left it does also represent an opportunity to replace it with something even better. So I guess the question for the populist right is do you want the engine to just be taken out and that is a good end goal, effectively crippling the role of government or do you want a true believer to come in and install something even more radical?



I fear that whoever is in power after Trump, and if I had to bet due to his stranglehold on media and money it will be a MAGA disciple, is going to be even more off putting to their opposition. There is a real chance for a left wing populist to come in here and install some truly radical stuff. I don't think it's most likely outcome but a return to milquetoast establishment politics seems extremely farfetched.