That's right gentlemen, I'm talking about the Orange Ogre, Glumf.

Exhibit A: Tariff exemptions
The ever-growing U.S. tariffs on imports from China won’t bite Big Tech so badly after all, after the Trump administration late Friday laid out significant exemptions from its wider trade war that include smartphones, laptop computers, chips, and more.

The exemptions, published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, amount to a huge break for tech giants such as Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), and Microsoft (MSFT), and for the broader tech industry, even as uncertainty persists over the direction of President Donald Trump’s trade war.
I was listening to Breaking Points and they reported Nvidia paid $1,000,000 for a seat at a fund raiser right before this exemption was rolled out. So basically if you have money to throw around you can get an exemption. But smaller companies are going to still get hammered. Its going to be another upward transfer of wealth. Possibly worse than what we saw with the Covid lockdowns.

Exhibit B: Cutting off funding for universities because he is a cuck for Israel.
apnews.com

Trump restricts federal research funding, a lifeblood for colleges

After decades of partnership with the U.S. government, American colleges are facing new doubts about the future of their federal funding.
apnews.com apnews.com
Perhaps no school is more vulnerable than Johns Hopkins University, which received $4 billion in federal funds, close to 40% of its revenue, according to the analysis. Much of that went to defense research, paying for projects like missile design, submarine technology and precision tracking systems in outer space. Billions of dollars also went to medical research for topics such as immunology and transplants, aging, neuroscience and mental health.

Johns Hopkins is facing an antisemitism investigation, which threatens its federal money, but already it has been feeling the effects of cuts to research grants from the National Institutes of Health and other federal agencies. Earlier this month, it announced 2,200 layoffs.
There are probably some valid reasons to try to facilitate change at some of these institutions, but protesting the zionists isn't one of them. Its disgusting how cucked the Republicans are. It really makes you wonder what they have over them.

Exhibit C: DOGE harassing grannies for their social security checks.
www.wired.com

No, 150-Year-Olds Aren’t Collecting Social Security Benefits

Elon Musk claims to have found rampant fraud in the Social Security Administration. There’s a much simpler explanation.
www.wired.com www.wired.com
  • Launching rhetorical attacks on Social Security programs, including false claims of massive fraud — providing a pretext for actions that could undermine eligible beneficiaries’ access to benefits.
  • Engaging in deep cuts to staffing, new restrictions on phone-based services for the public, and “agency-wide . . . restructuring” and “massive reorganizations” of SSA that are neither well thought-out nor wise — all of which threaten SSA’s ability to serve seniors and people with disabilities effectively while providing a potential excuse for privatizing key services.[3]
  • Jeopardizing the reliability of SSA’s systems, including through the sharp reduction of staff with technical expertise of systems that serve some 73 million people, or 1 in 5 people in the United States, each month.
  • Threatening the security of people’s personal information by giving untrained DOGE political appointees unprecedented access to sensitive SSA data.
When I heard Vivek and Musk were going to try to reduce waste and fraud, I was somewhat optimistic. You would think the Pentagon Budget would be a gold mine of waste and abuse, but of course they're going after grannies' checks that they paid into their entire lives.

Exhibit D: Increasing military spending and threatening war all over the world
President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pledged a first ever $1 trillion defense budget proposal on Monday, a record sum for the military.
Trump, during a press event with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the upcoming budget would be “in the vicinity” of $1 trillion.
So much for investing back into our own country for a change, but I guess Israel will be happy. They'll be even happier if we start a war with Iran - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/worl...o-middle-east-as-trump-threatens-to-bomb-iran

Exhibit E: Fucking with our public lands.
grist.org

Public lands, private profits: Inside the Trump plan to offload federal land

Critics warn that the Trump administration’s plan to transfer public lands could enrich wealthy developers while eliminating access for everyone else.
grist.org grist.org
The Trump administration is poised to begin offloading public land, achieving a long-held conservative goal of reducing the government’s footprint in the West. Federal agencies manage around 640 million acres, or about 28 percent of the nation’s land, an invaluable resource Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has called “America’s balance sheet.” His membership in a luxury real estate club in Montana provides an apt example of how private interests stand to profit from federal lands.
So basically they want the land to be turned into summer homes for wealthy people.

Exhibit F: Siding with Musk on H1 Visas
www.nbcnews.com

Trump says H-1B visa program is 'great' amid MAGA feud over tech workers

Trump allies, including Elon Musk, vigorously defended the program to other MAGA adherents this week.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
President-elect Donald Trump weighed in on a simmering feud among MAGA allies over H-1B worker visas, telling the New York Post that he supports the program, according to the outlet.

Trump told the New York Post that he has “always liked the visas.” The H-1B visa program allows employers to temporarily hire non-U.S. citizens for highly skilled jobs.
I personally work in Tech and feel strongly on this topic. So strongly that I teamed up with known commie @deviake to speak up against it. This was just a way for wealthy business owners to stifle wage growth and maintain a class of highly dependent workers. In my personal experience the work coming from H1 Visa holders was sub par and I call bullshit on us needing them.


232c7fa3-d27c-4e40-836b-5bed7b6b109a_1280x720.jpeg




Inb4 I'm called a TDS riddled far-right libtard nazi.
 
I knew a guy named Pino, he runs a "legit" paving company that he inherited from his father
 
I don't think he's a "populist in name only" since a major part of modern populism is simply telling people what they want to hear.

Of course there's got to be ground work. "Population B is evil" is a prerequisite. Population B can be anything, it just has to be demonized hard enough.

I'm guessing you're referencing an old school definition of populism that revolves around "the people vs the elite"?

It's not that straightforward anymore. Populism is just pandering to widely held ignorance at this point.
 
Mr Holmes said:
That's right gentlemen, I'm talking about the Orange Ogre, Glumf.
You reacted to a post I made yesterday that I found kind of eyebrow raising, and now it makes more sense. Trump's defective limp dick EO's are not what I'm concerned about (and I've explained why), but I've been keeping a close eye on the GOP Recon bill that is working its way through Congress. The President has no authority to sell off significant parcels of public land by executive fiat (although interestingly, he can add more via the Antiquites Act of 1906). The power rests exclusively with Congress via the Property Clause in Article 4, Section 3 and must be granted.
 
To address this more seriously I think that actual populism doesn't really have enough support to be maintained on a large scale but right wing populists should still mostly be happy with Trump as he is a bulldozer for a lot of their social issues. It's hard to think of another president who can accomplish his agenda as effectively and he absolutely has gone for a flooding the zone approach so there is going to be a mixed bag for anyone who isn't just a blind follower of his. But still if you are on the right and favor populism he is managing to dismantle the left's hold on media, culture and education.

Walz was talking about how to best approach all the damage Trump has done and he explained it like a car with a bad engine. Trump has now taken the engine out of the United States and while that is horrifying for us on the left it does also represent an opportunity to replace it with something even better. So I guess the question for the populist right is do you want the engine to just be taken out and that is a good end goal, effectively crippling the role of government or do you want a true believer to come in and install something even more radical?

I fear that whoever is in power after Trump, and if I had to bet due to his stranglehold on media and money it will be a MAGA disciple, is going to be even more off putting to their opposition. There is a real chance for a left wing populist to come in here and install some truly radical stuff. I don't think it's most likely outcome but a return to milquetoast establishment politics seems extremely farfetched.
 
Rob Battisti said:
Totally representative of the left. If you arent in 100% agreement with their side, you support Trump.
I know it's lazy to just do but what about but Liz Cheney voted with Trump 92 percent of the time in congress and was ousted by vote from her party because she was against Jan. 6th. I think when it comes to actual punishment in party the Republicans hold people who don't support their side (MAGA) 100% to the fire at a much higher degree than Democrats. There are huge ideological differences among elected Democrats whereas in order to be an elected Republican now you have to be fully behind Trump.
 
