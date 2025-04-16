Mr Holmes
That's right gentlemen, I'm talking about the Orange Ogre, Glumf.
Exhibit A: Tariff exemptions
Exhibit B: Cutting off funding for universities because he is a cuck for Israel.
Exhibit C: DOGE harassing grannies for their social security checks.
Exhibit D: Increasing military spending and threatening war all over the world
Exhibit E: Fucking with our public lands.
Exhibit F: Siding with Musk on H1 Visas
Inb4 I'm called a TDS riddled far-right libtard nazi.
I was listening to Breaking Points and they reported Nvidia paid $1,000,000 for a seat at a fund raiser right before this exemption was rolled out. So basically if you have money to throw around you can get an exemption. But smaller companies are going to still get hammered. Its going to be another upward transfer of wealth. Possibly worse than what we saw with the Covid lockdowns.The ever-growing U.S. tariffs on imports from China won’t bite Big Tech so badly after all, after the Trump administration late Friday laid out significant exemptions from its wider trade war that include smartphones, laptop computers, chips, and more.
The exemptions, published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, amount to a huge break for tech giants such as Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), and Microsoft (MSFT), and for the broader tech industry, even as uncertainty persists over the direction of President Donald Trump’s trade war.
Exhibit B: Cutting off funding for universities because he is a cuck for Israel.
Trump restricts federal research funding, a lifeblood for colleges
After decades of partnership with the U.S. government, American colleges are facing new doubts about the future of their federal funding.
apnews.com
There are probably some valid reasons to try to facilitate change at some of these institutions, but protesting the zionists isn't one of them. Its disgusting how cucked the Republicans are. It really makes you wonder what they have over them.Perhaps no school is more vulnerable than Johns Hopkins University, which received $4 billion in federal funds, close to 40% of its revenue, according to the analysis. Much of that went to defense research, paying for projects like missile design, submarine technology and precision tracking systems in outer space. Billions of dollars also went to medical research for topics such as immunology and transplants, aging, neuroscience and mental health.
Johns Hopkins is facing an antisemitism investigation, which threatens its federal money, but already it has been feeling the effects of cuts to research grants from the National Institutes of Health and other federal agencies. Earlier this month, it announced 2,200 layoffs.
Exhibit C: DOGE harassing grannies for their social security checks.
No, 150-Year-Olds Aren’t Collecting Social Security Benefits
Elon Musk claims to have found rampant fraud in the Social Security Administration. There’s a much simpler explanation.
www.wired.com
https://www.cbpp.org/research/social-security/trump-administration-doge-activities-risk-ssa-operations-and-security-of
When I heard Vivek and Musk were going to try to reduce waste and fraud, I was somewhat optimistic. You would think the Pentagon Budget would be a gold mine of waste and abuse, but of course they're going after grannies' checks that they paid into their entire lives.
- Launching rhetorical attacks on Social Security programs, including false claims of massive fraud — providing a pretext for actions that could undermine eligible beneficiaries’ access to benefits.
- Engaging in deep cuts to staffing, new restrictions on phone-based services for the public, and “agency-wide . . . restructuring” and “massive reorganizations” of SSA that are neither well thought-out nor wise — all of which threaten SSA’s ability to serve seniors and people with disabilities effectively while providing a potential excuse for privatizing key services.[3]
- Jeopardizing the reliability of SSA’s systems, including through the sharp reduction of staff with technical expertise of systems that serve some 73 million people, or 1 in 5 people in the United States, each month.
- Threatening the security of people’s personal information by giving untrained DOGE political appointees unprecedented access to sensitive SSA data.
Exhibit D: Increasing military spending and threatening war all over the world
So much for investing back into our own country for a change, but I guess Israel will be happy. They'll be even happier if we start a war with Iran - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/worl...o-middle-east-as-trump-threatens-to-bomb-iranPresident Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pledged a first ever $1 trillion defense budget proposal on Monday, a record sum for the military.
Trump, during a press event with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the upcoming budget would be “in the vicinity” of $1 trillion.
Exhibit E: Fucking with our public lands.
Public lands, private profits: Inside the Trump plan to offload federal land
Critics warn that the Trump administration’s plan to transfer public lands could enrich wealthy developers while eliminating access for everyone else.
grist.org
So basically they want the land to be turned into summer homes for wealthy people.The Trump administration is poised to begin offloading public land, achieving a long-held conservative goal of reducing the government’s footprint in the West. Federal agencies manage around 640 million acres, or about 28 percent of the nation’s land, an invaluable resource Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has called “America’s balance sheet.” His membership in a luxury real estate club in Montana provides an apt example of how private interests stand to profit from federal lands.
Exhibit F: Siding with Musk on H1 Visas
Trump says H-1B visa program is 'great' amid MAGA feud over tech workers
Trump allies, including Elon Musk, vigorously defended the program to other MAGA adherents this week.
www.nbcnews.com
I personally work in Tech and feel strongly on this topic. So strongly that I teamed up with known commie @deviake to speak up against it. This was just a way for wealthy business owners to stifle wage growth and maintain a class of highly dependent workers. In my personal experience the work coming from H1 Visa holders was sub par and I call bullshit on us needing them.President-elect Donald Trump weighed in on a simmering feud among MAGA allies over H-1B worker visas, telling the New York Post that he supports the program, according to the outlet.
Trump told the New York Post that he has “always liked the visas.” The H-1B visa program allows employers to temporarily hire non-U.S. citizens for highly skilled jobs.
Inb4 I'm called a TDS riddled far-right libtard nazi.