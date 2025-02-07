  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Social Is cancelling over? Trump and Vance support DOGE staffer that quit after past twitter posts revealed

Is the cancelling power over and done with?

  • Yes, thankfully

  • No, but it should be

  • Yes, but it shouldn't be

  • No, and it shouldn't be

Results are only viewable after voting.
Fox by the Sea

Fox by the Sea

Lighthouse Keeper
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2013
Messages
40,161
Reaction score
58,357
A doge staffer quite after some journalist found some of his old tweets. Guy is like 24 years old now.


A member of Elon Musk’s self-styled “department of government efficiency” (Doge) unit who was at the centre of a court battle over access to the US government’s payment system has resigned after being linked to an openly racist social media account.

Marko Elez, 25, who has worked for Musk’s SpaceX company, was established to be the owner of a now-deleted account that boasted of racist beliefs and advocated eugenics, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool,” read a post on the X account, @nullllptr, last July.

In September, the same account posted: “You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity.”

A separate post, responding to another user’s comment on the prevalence of people of Indian origin in Silicon Valley, read: “Normalize Indian hate.”
In December, referring to H-1B visas awarded to highly qualified, foreign-born tech workers, he wrote: “99% of Indian H1Bs will be replaced by slightly smarter LLMs [a type of artificial intelligence], they’re going back don’t worry guys.”

Musk has been a vocal proponent of H-1B visas, which his Tesla car company utilises to employ engineers and other skilled workers from abroad. His support for the visas has brought him into conflict with leading champions of Donald Trump’s make America great again (Maga) supporters, including Steve Bannon.

The Journal reported that the @nullllptr account had previously gone under the username @marko_elez. The user described themselves as an employee of SpaceX and Starlink, the company’s satellite programme.

An earlier post on the Middle East expressed support for Israel but added: “I would not mind at all if Gaza and Israel were both wiped off the face of the Earth.”

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said Elez had resigned from his role after the paper inquired about the account.

His resignation came hours after a court ruled that he and another Doge worker could continue to access the treasury department’s payment system, containing the personal and financial data of millions of US citizens, but barred them from sharing or altering the information.

Doge has thrown the federal government into disarray since Trump’s return to the White House – including shuttering USAid, the country’s international assistance agency – as part of Musk’s quest to root out what he considers waste and corruption from public spending programmes.

Elez looked set to win a reprieve after Musk took to X, the social media platform he owns, late on Friday to ask users if he should reinstate him, prompting JD Vance, the vice-president, to offer his support in a social media post that referred to Elez as “a kid” whose life was being “destroyed” by journalism.

“Bring back @Doge staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym?” asked Musk in a poll. The final results showed 78% in favour against 22% opposed, out of 385,247 votes.

first, VP Vance tweeted in support

GjNeJANWQAADNZj.jpg

Then president Trump himself came in support of the guy



he is most likely getting hired back.
1738959633132263.jpg
 
Last edited:
