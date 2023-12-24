He was kidding. He did better than most other guys, but didn't outgrapple either of them. Usman had like 15 TDs to Leon's 1 and over 20 minutes of control time vs Leon's 3 minutes between their 3 fights, and he and Colby each got 2 TDs, but Colby had 5 1/2 minutes of control vs Leon's minute and a half.



He did well for not having a wreslting background though.