He was kidding. He did better than most other guys, but didn't outgrapple either of them. Usman had like 15 TDs to Leon's 1 and over 20 minutes of control time vs Leon's 3 minutes between their 3 fights, and he and Colby each got 2 TDs, but Colby had 5 1/2 minutes of control vs Leon's minute and a half.
He did well for not having a wreslting background though.
He definitely won the grappling exchanges against Colby. Leon threatened with a ninja choke, took Colby's back, threatened the RNC's to a triangle to an armbar. I don't even remember if Colby passed leon's guard. Grappling isn't just a takedown and control time contest.
Colby was mauling Leon in the fifth. Where was Leon's grappling then?
You mean LnP'ing while he was down 4 rounds?Colby was mauling Leon in the fifth. Where was Leon's grappling then?
Mauling lol. Holding on for dear life and didn't do any damage.
"humiliated"Ref wasn't close to a stand-up, and the crowd was enjoying it.
Imagine a UFC champion put on his back and humiliated in the fifth round of a "successful" title defense.