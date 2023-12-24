  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Leon Edwards: 'Two the best wrestlers in the division (Usman & Colby), I was able to outgrapple them... take them down. Leon Nurmagomedov!'

uaVjm08.jpg
 
He was kidding. He did better than most other guys, but didn't outgrapple either of them. Usman had like 15 TDs to Leon's 1 and over 20 minutes of control time vs Leon's 3 minutes between their 3 fights, and he and Colby each got 2 TDs, but Colby had 5 1/2 minutes of control vs Leon's minute and a half.

He did well for not having a wreslting background though.
 
He definitely won the grappling exchanges against Colby. Leon threatened with a ninja choke, took Colby's back, threatened the RNC's to a triangle to an armbar. I don't even remember if Colby passed leon's guard. Grappling isn't just a takedown and control time contest.
 
He was more impressive grappling against Colby. The stand ups he executed as well as reversal, takedown, etc. was very high level MMA shit, especially against a grappler of Colby's caliber. That being said, Colby isn't exactly a power double kinda guy. Colby is also 15 years removed from collegiate wrestling (Usman was close to that).
 
He definitely won the grappling exchanges against Colby. Leon threatened with a ninja choke, took Colby's back, threatened the RNC's to a triangle to an armbar. I don't even remember if Colby passed leon's guard. Grappling isn't just a takedown and control time contest.
Colby was mauling Leon in the fifth. Where was Leon's grappling then?
 
